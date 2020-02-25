Not a 9-3 pasting, this one against Calgary, but a 5-2 trimming that saw Flames center Sean Monahan score two quick goals in the second period and netminder David Rittich make 26 stops.

Far sharper than they were in last Saturday’s Vancouver debacle, with much more spring in their skates and fire in their bellies, the Bruins still took the same result.

It was the third regulation loss at home all season for the Bruins (39-13-12), and the first in 60 minutes at TD Garden for Tuukka Rask (14-1-6), who allowed four goals on 30 shots (.867), his second subpar start in a row.

Brad Marchand provided a highlight-reel shorthanded goal in the second, tying the score at 1, but the Bruins gave up the Monahan strikes and Mikael Backlund beat Rask with a breakaway wrister with 1:30 to go. Backlund added an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.

Down by two goals with 6:51 to go, the Bruins sliced the lead on a Chris Wagner goal.

The Bruins found the 3-2 goal on a scrum in front. Par Lindholm set a screen on a point shot, Sean Kuraly took a shove from behind as he hacked at the rebound, and Wagner was on all fours with Flames forward Derek Ryan holding him in a leglock. The unofficial Mayor of Walpole poked it home.

Other observations:

■ Allowing two goals in a span of 72 seconds in the second period, the Bruins were down, 3-1, after 40 minutes.

■ Monahan’s pair of slot strikes, at 13:25 and 14:37, had the Bruins 20 minutes away from Rask’s first regulation home loss of the season (in the team’s 64th game, and Rask’s 21st start at home). He was 14-0-6 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .933 save percentage coming in.

■ The Bruins’ top line was dominant at times, as usual, but submitted a less-than-inspired shift on Monahan’s first goals. David Pastrnak, after some too-fancy stickhandling saw him ridden off the puck (he believed it should have been a penalty), dumped a clear to center ice. Monahan had a one-timer from the slot after Johnny Gaudreau picked up a rimmed dump-in and worked his way free.

■ The Bruins followed that with a retaliation penalty, Matt Grzelcyk roughing Dillon Dube after the Calgary winger popped Charlie McAvoy with a neutral-zone hit. Monahan, standing in the same spot, deflected a short, hard pass from Matthew Tkachuk just five seconds into the power play.

■ The Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Pastrnak line had a dominant possession shift in the opening minutes, with Torey Krug at the point firing and the three forwards working the walls. It ended with Marchand drawing an interference call. Marchand has drawn 29 penalties, most in the league.

■ Charlie Coyle was the net-front on the first power-play unit, joining the aforementioned unit of four. They made the Flames sweat, but put nothing on the board.

■ Calgary went up, 1-0, at 11:35 of the first, after McAvoy and Zdeno Chara missed connections at the offensive blue line. Calgary went the other way and worked a quick slapper from out high, which caromed off the end boards. Tkachuk was there for the backhand putback.

■ Marchand tied it shorthanded at 10:08 of the second, after McAvoy parried Milan Lucic’s attempt at a zone entry. Marchand picked up the loose puck and chipped it away from a turning Noah Hanifin, then kept it from the Norwood-bred defenseman’s long reach and ripped it top shelf.

■ It was the first shorty of the season for Marchand, who owns the franchise record (27, two more than Rick Middleton) and has the most shorties since 2010-11. He has scored at least one SHG in each of the last 10 seasons.

■ Marchand became the 72nd player in league history with a decade’s worth of shorties. While Mark Messier’s record of 21 seasons seems unassailable, Marchand could move into the top 20 with a shorthanded goal in two more seasons. Only 18 players, most recently Mats Sundin, Rod Brind’Amour, and Marian Hossa, have had careers with 13 or more years of scoring shorties.

■ Rask was strong through 40, the quick jabs he took aside. Among his 18 saves, he stopped Gaudreau on a break-in early in the second. The ex-Boston College Eagle tried to catch Rask with a quick wrister from the slot. Rask so got square to a power play one-timer midway through the second.

■ Positive debut for Nick Ritchie. He stepped into Lucic early, drawing applause. He got to the net and nearly created a rebound. Not a swift skater, Ritchie seems to have a bit of skill. A high-end finisher might have cashed one of the plays he made, a quick backhand feed from behind the net.

Matt Porter