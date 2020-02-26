Yet despite going 10-3-0 since returning from the bye break, the Bruins were close to an emotional flatline in the losses to Vancouver and Calgary.

Time to be alarmed? No. The sons of Delaware North still own a 5-point lead over the Lightning (three straight losses) in the Atlantic Division, and most important, their injuries are few. The latter point is no small feat after five months in the 82-game grind-o-matic.

It’s almost always a mistake to read much into a couple of bad nights at the opry, but the Bruins were disturbingly off-register in losses Saturday to Vancouver (9-3) and Tuesday to Calgary (5-2).

The shellacking in Vancouver came at the end of a four-game road trip, and it was the third game in four nights. Some L’s are virtually written into the schedule, and that looked to be one of them, coming only 24 hours after a crazy night of back-and-forth shinny in the thin air of Calgary.

But Tuesday night on Causeway Street should have been better. Back home. Duly rested (if there is such a thing in late February). No doubt Bruce Cassidy thought the same.

“Didn’t break a sweat, some of them, it looked like,” said the coach.

In his three-plus years behind the bench, that’s as direct and as pointed as Cassidy has been with his criticism in public, including his comments after being eliminated in a playoff series. Rarely have his charges failed to summon the appropriate effort, but that’s how they played across most of the 60 minutes.

“I thought some guys came to play . . . and some guys . . . didn’t,” said Cassidy, uncharacteristically measured in his word choices.

Cassidy later added, “The guys we rely on to play well had a tougher time tonight, and that showed up in the end.”

That’s a twist on the old hockey theme that reads: Your best players have to be your best players. The core group is the reason the Bruins woke Wednesday morning with a league-best mark of 39-13-12.

Cassidy chose his words carefully, and might have been even more pointed had his team turned in two such stinkers amid a chase for a playoff berth. Instead, he made clear his displeasure, tempered by the fact that they’re a lock for a fourth straight trip to the postseason under his tutelage.

Too early to tell

Not a great start for newcomer Nick Ritchie, No. 21 in your program. Riding most of the time with Charlie Coyle his center on the No. 3 line, the ex-Duck was not credited with so much as attempting a single shot.

In the job description under “Power Forward,” shooting is an essential.

However, Ritchie was credited with a game-high seven hits. Body slams also are essential in the power forward business.

“I’m not going to judge him,” said Cassidy, following Ritchie’s debut of 19 shifts and 14:17 of ice time. “He flew in here [Monday night] and he’s trying to get acclimated. So I think there has to be a decent period before we see what we got and then go from there.

“I’d rather watch tapes. Did he finish checks? Did he get inside? Some of those details. I’d rather look at the whole group — we did not have our ‘A’ game.”

Speaking of Kase

Provided Ondrej Kase is 100 percent fit to go, he could make his Boston debut Thursday night at the Garden with Rick Bowness’s Stars in town.

Kase, the prized get in unloading David Backes on the Ducks, projects as the No. 2 right wing to line up with David Krejci and Jake Debrusk.

Krejci again had a quiet night (0-0—0 and minus-2) pivoting the second line vs. the Flames, and has scored but once (1-5—6) in the 13 games since the bye break.

The other Boston forwards with only one goal over the last month of play: Karson Kuhlman, Anders Bjork, and Sean Kuraly. Joakim Nordstrom, who sat out Tuesday night, has not scored since the break.

Kuhlman is the likely one to take a seat upon Kase’s debut. Kuhlman is a straight-line energy guy while Kase is expected to offer Krejci a faster, more skilled option.

Krejci and Kase are both Czechs who learned the game on wider European rinks. Cassidy is of the mind that Europeans in today’s NHL aren’t much different in their approach to the game than North Americans, in part because many of them come to the league via the Canadian junior league or college play.

Krejci played played two years with Gatineau in the Quebec League before turning pro with AHL Providence. Kase played a season-plus with AHL San Diego.

“Listen, we’ve got a French Canadian in the middle,” said Cassidy, noting that Patrice Bergeron centers his top line. “We’ve got a Nova Scotian kid [Brad Marchand] and a Czech [David Pastrnak] on the right wing. Those guys are on the same page every night.”

Two Czechs could have an advantage in being able to converse in their first language.

“I just think, being over here long enough, you connect with guys or you don’t,” added Cassidy. “Now, communication on the ice? Absolutely . . . the language . . . when they are younger, it’s a great thing to have. I don’t see it any more as a necessity.”

Bowness bounce

The Stars were 17-11-3 and just holding on to a wild-card spot when they canned Jim Montgomery as coach this year. As of Wednesday, they were 20-9-3 (.672) under Bowness, the ex-Bruins coach who now has been behind NHL benches (as head or assistant) for more games than any other coach in NHL history . . . Ex-Bruins backup Anton Khudobin, 33, will arrive in town with a 16-7-2 mark, a .931 save percentage, and a 2.21 GAA. He has won 16 games for a third straight season . . . The Bruins’ big line over the last 13 games: Marchand (4-10—14), Bergeron (8-4—12), Pastrnak (8-10—18). Totals: 20-24—44. All other Boston forwards have 15 goals . . . Torey Krug (3-7—10) and Charlie McAvoy (3-6—9) have produced nearly in lockstep since the bye break . . . The Boston power play was 0 for 1 vs. Calgary and has been challenged of late, going a paltry 2 for 21 over eight games . . . Ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin tops the Stars’ scoring list with a line of 16-32—48. It appears he’ll fall short of registering his sixth 30-goal season. He has averaged 34 goals in his six seasons in Dallas.

