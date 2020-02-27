The win, lifting the Bruins to 92 points for the season, also opened up a 7-point advantage over Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning lost, 5-2, to the Blackhawks, their third consecutive defeat.

Ritchie, acquired at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, also contributed an assist, giving him a 1-1—2 line in his second game wearing Black and Gold.

Refocused and determined after back-to-back losses, the Bruins tightened up and rebounded Thursday night with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars at the Garden, paced by goals from Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and newcomer Nick Ritchie.

Jaroslav Halak picked up the win in the Boston net, lifting his record to 17-6-6. Now 40-13-12, the Bruins are back to work in Uniondale, N.Y., on Saturday, facing the Islanders in a 1 o’clock matinee.

Advertisement

Less than three minutes after the Stars cut the Boston lead to 3-2 early in the third, Pastrnak delivered his league-leading 46th goal of the season to push the Bruins back out front by a pair.

Pastrnak, being chased by Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin for the goal lead, now is within four strikes of begin the first Bruin to pot 50 since Cam Neely in 1993-94.

Other observations:

■ In a Halley’s Comet-like moment, David Krejci squared off in a fight with Joe Pavelski midway through the second period. And the veteran Bruins center landed some impressive righthanded shots to Pavelski’s head.

Only the third career bout for “KO” Krejci. The most recent: Feb. 9, 2011 vs. then-Canadiens forward Benoit Pouliot. A few months later, the Bruins won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 39 years.

Krejci went to the dressing room immediately after the bout, no doubt to have some medical attention on the hand. He was soon back on the ice after his fighting major expired.

Advertisement

■ The Bruins snapped a 1-1 deadlock at 14:44 of the second, with Marchand cashing in on a slick cross-crease feed from Charlie McAvoy, who threaded his backdoor relay by lone defender Roman Polak. Marchand was left with a wide-open right side to pot his 26th of the season.

■ Ritchie drove home the 3-1 lead with 3:59 to go in the second, snapping home a 40-foot wrister from the slot. Zdeno Chara and Chris Wagner initially were awarded assists, but the goal soon was deemed to be unassisted, because the Stars got a touch on it before Ritchie let his shot fly.

Chara began the night without a point in his last 29 games. The drought continued.

■ It took the Stars more than nine minutes to land their first shot on net — by John Klingberg — but neither side generated any true semblance of offense over the first 10 minutes.

■ Halak made the first big stop, denying Denis Gurianov on a doorstep bid after the Stars right winger outmaneuvered Torey Krug deep in Boston’s zone.

■ The Bruins, a listless 1 for 14 on the power play headed into the night, were thwarted on their first attempt with the advantage. Newcomer Ondrej Kase saw duty on the No. 2 unit on a line with Jake DeBrusk and Krejci.

■ Ritchie, who did not attempt a shot in his Boston debut Tuesday night, squeezed off his first shot around the 15:30 mark. The bid, a wrister off the rush on right wing, missed the net. But it had some zip. As did his shot on the 3-1 goal.

Advertisement

■ Wagner delivered the best slam of the first period, applying a John Bucyk-like hip check to a surprised Klingberg. No surprise that Klingberg took exception, but it was a clean hit — much to the dismay of Stars coach Rick Bowness.

■ A Matt Grzelcyk hook on Radek Faksa set up the Stars for their first power play at 17:04, and it took them only 34 seconds to grab the 1-0 lead.

Ex-Shark Pavelski made a clean swipe of the puck from Par Lindholm off a faceoff in the right circle, and it was a long-range Klingberg wrister that beat Halak for the lead. Bingo. Bango. Bongo. Stars, 1-0. No. 5 this season for Klingberg.

■ The Bruins squared it, 1-1, on their own power-play goal at 19:44, only 1:26 after Andrew Cogliano was whistled off for a slash on DeBrusk. A ticky-tack call, but they all look like bone-breaking two-handers in the box score.

Coyle knocked home the equalizer with some good stick work at the top of the crease, batting home the puck from waist-high level after Ben Bishop turned away Krug’s one-timer off a Marchand feed across from high in the slot. Goal No. 16 for Coyle.

■ Marchand picked up the secondary helper on Coyle’s goal, extending Marchand’s point streak to eight games. His goal later lifted his line to 3-9—12 over the last eight games.

■ Anders Bjork was benched for most of the second period, coach Bruce Cassidy clearly displeased with his lack of engagement.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.