Kase lined up on David Krejci’s right side during the morning workout in Brighton, and fellow ex-Duck Nick Ritchie, who made his Black-and-Gold debut Tuesday night, was on the left side.

Ondrej Kase, the 24-year-old right winger acquired by the Bruins from Anaheim Friday, will make his Causeway Street debut Thursday night against the Stars.

Ritchie and Kase are expected to be together, too, as part of a second-unit power play, with Kase in the bumper and Krejci working from the left half-wall. The big-bodied Ritchie should be working the front of the net. If not, then look for Jake DeBrusk to see time there.

“I haven’t seen anything, to be honest with you,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, asked for his take on Kase and Ritchie working together in the day-of-game skate. “What I’ve heard is that they’ve played together and played well with [Adam] Henrique in Anaheim. They had some success.”

Sometimes, added Cassidy, there can be an advantage in pairing up players who are familiar with one another when they first come to a new team.

“Krech is the only one, I guess, who’ll have the biggest adjustment,” noted Cassidy, his club looking to recover from a two-game tailspin in which it allowed a total of 14 goals. “He’ll have two new wingers — a big body on one side, and he’s been accustomed with that over the years.”

Some of the best work Krejci submitted in his years here came with beefy power forwards Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton as his wingmen.

“Guys who go to the net and make plays off the wall,” said Cassidy. “That’s one thing Nick did the other night, he got some pucks off the wall. Krech likes that, on the breakout going through the neutral zone.”

Kase last played Feb. 7 vs. Toronto and exited the lineup early after getting drilled in the head by a Jake Muzzin elbow. His ice time might have to be dialed back while he regains his legs after a two-week-plus layoff.

“Kase is a little bit of an unknown for us, but he’s a shooter,” said Cassidy. “He should be able to communicate well [with Krejci, a fellow Czech]. But just because they are from the same country doesn’t always mean there will be chemistry.

“But that will be an advantage there and we’ll see where it goes. Listen, we are not expecting instant chemistry. If we get it, fantastic. If we don’t, we’ll just keep working on it.”

The newly minted DCD (Duck-Czech-Duck) trio meant DeBrusk, who has spent most of the season on Krejci’s left side, slipped down to the No. 3 combo platter with Charlie Coyle at center and Anders Bjork on the right side.

The Bruins have gone 10-3-0 since the bye break, a stretch in which DeBrusk cobbled together a 3-2—5 line, and Krejci 1-5—6. Coyle is more of a straight-line, north-south center, while Krejci plays more east-west, which can be a trickier approach for some wingers to decipher.

“We’ll put [DeBrusk] with Coyle, and that’s not a bad thing — they’ve had some chemistry,” said Cassidy. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Coyle and DeBrusk played a few shifts together Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Calgary that had Cassidy trying different combinations to shake his club out of its uncharacteristic lethargy.

“I didn’t see much the other night that was ultra-positive,” said Cassidy, the loss to Calgary coming only 72 hours after a 9-3 shellacking in Vancouver. “We’re moving past that. Hopefully tonight we’re better. Right now we are trying to see what fits best together.”

