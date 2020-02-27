And in a Halley’s Comet-like moment, David Krejci squared off in a fight with fellow veteran pivot Joe Pavelski midway through the second period, landing some impressive rights to Pavelski’s head.

Refocused and determined after back-to-back losses, the Bruins tightened up, front to back, and rebounded for their 40th win this season, paced by goals from Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Ritchie.

Yet to have a full-practice indoctrination with his new band of brothers, left winger Nick Ritchie scored a goal, picked up an assist and clocked in with a steady 12 minutes, 59 seconds Thursday night in the Bruins’ 4-3 trimming of the Dallas Stars at the Garden.

It was only the third fight in “KO” Krejci’s 906-game career, and it served as a jumping off point for the Bruins to score twice, snapping a 1-1 deadlock and rolling along to add to their league-best record (40-13-12).

The win, their 22nd on home ice this season, also lifted the Bruins 7 points above Tampa (5-2 losers to Chicago) in the Atlantic Division. With 17 games remaining in the regular season — including Saturday’s matinee on Long Island — the Sons o’ Butch Cassidy now lead the Lightning by a touchdown and possibly could lock up the Presidents’ Trophy by playing .500 the rest of the way.

“Just one of those things,” said Krejci in regard to his bout, his hands showing no signs of pugilistic wear and tear. “I felt like he was a little over the line towards me — so I just tried to settle it down, mentally. Just one of those things.”

Krejci’s last bout: Feb. 9, 2011 vs. then Habs forward Benoit Pouliot. A few months later, the Bruins won their first Cup in 39 years.

David Krejci throws a punch at the Stars ‘Joe Pavelski as they fight in the second period. JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBESTAFF/Globe Staff

Ritchie, acquired from Anaheim at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, boosted the lead to 3-1 with 3:59 left in the second, snapping home a 30-foot wrister after captain Zdeno Chara and Chris Wagner helped set him up in the slot. Ritchie ultimately gained possession off a giveaway by ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin.

Later, after the Stars trimmed the lead to 3-2 early in the third, Ritchie made the primary feed on Pastrnak’s goal that proved to be the winner. It also proved to be Pastrnak’s league-leading 46th strike of the season.

“Either one,” said Ritchie, asked if he more appreciated his goal or assist. “Both were . . . well, the pass I made was a big time in the game. They had just scored to get it back to one. We get the two-goal lead again and it was a little more comforting. So the pass was a bigger point in the game.”

Jaroslav Halak (31 saves) picked up the win, lifting his record to 17-6-6.

Less than three minutes after the Stars cut the Boston lead to 3-2 early in the third, Pastrnak delivered his league-leading 46th goal. He is being chased by Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin for the goal lead, and now is within four strikes of being the first Bruin to pot 50 since Cam Neely in 1993-94.

The Bruins snapped a 1-1 deadlock at 14:44 of the second, with Marchand cashing in on a slick cross-crease feed from Charlie McAvoy, who threaded his backdoor relay by lone defender Roman Polak. Marchand was left with a wide open right side to pot his 26th of the season.

It took the Stars over nine minutes to land their first shot on net — by John Klingberg — but neither side generated any true semblance of offense over the first 10 minutes.

The Bruins, a listless 1 for 14 on the power play heading into the night, were thwarted on their first attempt with the advantage. Newcomer Ondrej Kase saw duty on the No. 2 unit on a line with Ritchie and Krejci.

Ritchie, who did not attempt a shot in his Boston debut Tuesday night, squeezed off his first shot around the 15:30 mark. The bid, a wrister off the rush on right wing, missed the net. But it had some zip. As did his shot on the 3-1 goal.

Wagner delivered the best slam of the first period, applying a John Bucyk-like hip check to a surprised Klingberg. No surprise that Klingberg took exception, but it was a clean hit — much to the dismay of Stars coach Rick Bowness.

Wagner exited for the night when he was injured early in the third. His upper-body injury will be assessed at Friday morning’s workout in Brighton — which also will be Ritchie’s first full workout.

A Matt Grzelcyk hook on Radek Faksa set up the Stars for their first power play at 17:04, and it took them only 34 seconds to grab the 1-0 lead.

Pavelski made a clean swipe of the puck from Par Lindholm off a faceoff in the right wing circle, and it was a long-range Klingberg wrister that Jamie Benn tipped to beat Halak for the lead. Bingo. Bango. Bongo. Stars, 1-0. No. 19 this season for Benn.

The Bruins squared it, 1-1, on their own power-play goal at 19:44, only 1:26 after Andrew Cogliano was whistled off for a slash on DeBrusk. A ticky-tack call, but they all look like bone-breaking two-handers in the box score.

Coyle knocked home the equalizer with some good stick work at the top of the crease, batting home the puck from waist-high level after goaltgender Ben Bishop turned away Torey Krug’s one-timer off a Marchand feed from high in the slot. Goal No. 16 for Coyle.

Marchand picked up the secondary helper on Coyle’s goal, extending his point streak to eight games. His goal later lifted his line to 3-9—12 over the eight games.

David Pastrnak (left) and Jamie Benn fight for a loose puck in the first period. Pastrnak scored his league-leading 46th goal of the season. JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBE STAFF/Globe Staff

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.