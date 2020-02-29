Kase at least squeezed off four shots, with but one making it to the net, while Ritchie’s lone shot attempt was blocked.

Neither of the former Ducks, acquired around the recent trade deadline, factored in the scoresheet in the 4-0 win over the Islanders.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — It was a quiet day on the Island for Bruins newcomers Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie on Saturday.

“Ritchie wasn’t as good as the other night,” offered coach Bruce Cassidy. “He got himself in a little bit of penalty trouble, so he never seemed to get going. I thought Kase had the puck more and was doing a better job in the neutral zone, seemed to be hunting it a little better. So, a little better than his first game.”

Cassidy hopes the pair can develop “a little bit of chemistry” after often playing on the same line in Anaheim, a trio centered by Adam Henrique.

“They had a few looks off the rush, but . . . now it’s like, ‘Who’s going to shoot? Who is going to make a play?’ ” said Cassidy. “I think they’re just going to have to get selfish . . . when it’s your turn to shoot, and when is it your turn to go to the net. I think it will develop.”

The two ex-Ducks again played on the Duck-Czech-Duck line with David Krejci in the middle.

“They all have good offensive instincts,” added Cassidy. “It’s just getting them all on the same page.”

Krejci, who picked up a helper on Charlie McAvoy’s closing goal, fired three times, but none of his attempts made it to the net.

Goring honored

Butch Goring, the linchpin to the Islanders’ four Stanley Cups (1980-83) raised his No. 91 to the rafters in a pregame ceremony in which he joined on the ice by fellow Islanders icons Denis Potvin, Mike Bossy, Billy Smith, Bob Nystrom, Clark Gillies, Bryan Trottier, and John Tonelli.

During his lengthy speech at center ice, Goring paid proper homage to the late Bill Torrey, the club’s legendary GM, and the late Al “Radar” Arbour, who coached the Islanders to their four Cups.

It was Torrey, the bowtied architect of the franchise, who acquired Goring from Los Angeles in the March 10, 1980, deal that sent Billy Harris and Dave Lewis to the Kings.

“The man who gave me the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup,” said Goring, referring to Torrey. “He changed my life. He change my career. He took a chance on a 29-year-old center.”

Goring entered the league as a 20-year-old in 1969 and already had played more than 700 NHL games prior to arriving on the Island. Energetic, excellent on faceoffs, and with legit offensive pop (888 career points), he became the galvanizing element on a club blessed with deep offensive talent and robust defensive strength, captained by blue liner Potvin.

The club’s other big boost that spring was the arrival of Ken Morrow from the US Olympic team. Morrow plugged right into the back line and quickly added four Cup titles to his gold medal from Lake Placid.

Goring, 70, finished his playing career with the Bruins, obtained via waivers in January 1985. He played well in his short run (34 points in 39 games), and surprisingly was named coach by then-GM Harry Sinden over the summer. Goring’s job as coach also had a short run — he was dismissed 13 games into the following season (1986-87).

During warm-ups, all the Islanders wore Goring No. 91 sweaters, along with his nameplate.

Wagner sits out

As expected, Chris Wagner, felled in the third period of Thursday’s win over Dallas, did not dress. Joakim Nordstrom filled in on the right side, his off wing. “Puck was finding him a little bit,” said Cassidy, impressed by Nordstrom’s work. “Blocked shots [3] as usual. Did a good job on the PK [total 4:39], he’s a big part of that.” . . . Karson Kuhlman also returned, playing the right side on a line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Anders Bjork took a seat. “Energy as the game went on, winning his board battles,” said Cassidy, assessing Kuhlman’s effort. “That’s what we’re looking for. I liked their game [including Nordstrom]. They’re good contributors — kind of complement whatever line they go on. That’s their role and they did a good job.” . . . Tuukka Rask’s shutout, his fourth this season, increased the team total to seven, including the three posted by Jaroslav Halak. Rask’s next shutout will be the 50th of his career . . . Jeremy Lauzon, his chin clipped by a puck, missed the final nine minutes of the first period while undergoing stitch work in the dressing room. It took six stitches to close the diagonal wound, said a smiling Lauzon, who seemed bemused by it all. When he returned to the bench for the start of the second, fellow defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, and Torey Krug surrounded Lauzon on the bench and posed for an imaginary group picture featuring the wound.

