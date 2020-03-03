The morning lines had Jake DeBrusk in Marchand’s usual spot on the left side of Patrice Bergeron , with Pastrnak the right wing.

At Tuesday’s morning skate, Pastrnak was wondering if he might trudge ahead without his top setup man. Brad Marchand , ranked fifth in the league with 56 assists, was under the weather and absent from the morning skate. He was a game-time decision, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

TAMPA — David Pastrnak checked in here with 47 goals, a hat trick shy of the first 50-goal season by a Bruin in more than a quarter-century. With three more goals, Pastrnak would match Cam Neely , who scored 50 in 1993-94.

Advertisement

If Marchand was able to go, Cassidy said, his contingency plan would have Anders Bjork taking a second consecutive healthy scratch, and DeBrusk dropping to the No. 3 left wing with center Charlie Coyle and returning right wing Chris Wagner (he missed Saturday’s game on Long Island because of an upper-body injury).

Bergeron was eager for yet another spin with Pastrnak (47-44–91), who is within range of his first 100-point season with 16 games remaining.

“It’s a lot of fun, not going to lie,” said Bergeron, when a reporter commented that every time Pasta gets fed, he seems to spit out a goal. “It’s pretty impressive. I don’t know what his shooting percentage is at, but I’m pretty sure it’s pretty good.”

Pastrnak’s finishing rate entering Tuesday was 18.3, second-best among the 21 players who had put 200 or more shots on goal. Pastrnak (257 shots) ranks only behind lead point-getter Leon Draisaitl (43-64—107), who has finished 20.6 percent of his 209 shots on goal.

Asked if Pastrnak was the best goal scorer he’s ever skated with, Bergeron hesitated for a moment, before sounding definitive.

“Yeah, probably,” Bergeron said. “I mean, yes. I don’t want to take anything away from anyone. It’s the first time I’ve played with a 40-goal scorer, never mind more than that.

Advertisement

“He’s been amazing, especially at such a young age to see how he’s been able to improve and play that way, but also become a superstar in this league. And for years to come, too.

“And hopefully keep improving, which is kind of scary. I think he’s got that mind-set where he wants to get better and improve. Future looks bright for him.”

Entering Tuesday, the Bergeron-Marchand-Pastrnak line had combined for 228 points, more than any trio in the league. Marchand (27-56–83) would have to deliver at better than a point-per-game pace from here to get his second 100-point year in a row. Bergeron (29-25—54) was behind the pace of last year’s career-best 79-point season, but was one goal shy of his third consecutive 30-goal year (fifth in the last seven seasons, all since turning 28).

Pastrnak had never scored more than one goal in Amalie Arena, toting a 3-4—7 line in 11 games. He was held off the board in the previous meeting here, a 3-2 loss on Dec. 12 that saw Steven Stamkos strike for a pair.

Stamkos, the Lightning captain, was not in the lineup Tuesday. He had surgery Monday to repair a core muscle injury. Tampa Bay, fortified with deadline pickups Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Zach Bogosian, will be without Stamkos for an estimated 6-8 weeks.

Stamkos (29-37–66) was 16th in league scoring when he went under the knife. A quick recovery could have him available for the start of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Good investment

Tuesday marked 10 years to the day that Boston mutual fund manager Jeff Vinik bought the Lightning for a reported $110 million. Vinik, 60, also reportedly spent $80 million to improve Amalie Arena, and spent a billion-plus dollars buying up the waterfront area around the arena, hoping to make it a year-round entertainment district. For NHL people, this has become one of the favorite stops on tour.

Since taking over the franchise and moving south, Vinik has known little but success. Still waiting for a Stanley Cup, the Bolts have made the Eastern Conference finals four times in 10 years, and the Cup Final once (2015). Tuesday, the club anticipated its 233rd consecutive sellout, a streak dating nearly five years — and an impressive one, given the transient nature of the South Florida sports fan. If a team wants to fill seats, the product had better be good.

Vinik, who also owns a minority stake in the Red Sox, has done good for the community. On Saturday, the team passed $20 million in grants for its “Community Hero” initiative, which gives $50,000 to local changemakers and their organizations each home game.

Nothing new

Cassidy on defenseman Kevan Miller (twice-broken kneecap): “I have nothing new. He’s skating on his own. No real progress. No non-progress, either. He’s just kind of holding his own, I guess.” . . . The Bruins’ own sellout streak at TD Garden dates to Dec. 2, 2009, when a Wednesday game against the Lightning drew a less-than-capacity 16,553. They’ve sold out 473 games since then. The Penguins (606 entering Tuesday) are believed to have the longest active streak in the league. Theirs dates to 2007. The Canadiens’ run of 583 straight full houses ended in October . . . The Lightning had won 14 in a row in Atlantic Division play before losing to Toronto on Feb. 25. The Bolts started a run of five in a row in-division . . . Including Tuesday, the Bruins will play five of their next six in the Atlantic . . . Tuukka Rask, expected to start both Tampa Bay games this week, entered Tuesday with the best save percentage (.928) of any goalie with more than 30 games (24-7-6, 2.16 GAA in 38 starts).

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.