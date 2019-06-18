Al Horford declines to exercise option, will become a free agent

On June 5, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked about the possibility of restructuring Horford’s deal this summer.

This was always the most likely scenario for Horford, who turned 33 this month. He probably will have a chance to find long-term security at a lower average salary than he would have received next year, essentially a win for both sides.

Celtics forward Al Horford on Tuesday declined to exercise his $30.1 million option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent, a league source confirmed. Horford and the Celtics are hoping to agree to a longer-term deal, the source said.

“That’s one of the priorities on our list,” he said.

But Horford also will have more time now to reassess the direction of the Celtics, if he pleases. They already missed out on acquiring superstar forward Anthony Davis, and all signs continue to point toward Kyrie Irving signing elsewhere once free agency opens.

So, as of now, it seems unlikely that Boston will have a team capable of challenging for an NBA title next season, and Horford, who has never played in an NBA Finals, has made it clear that winning a title is one of his primary goals. It will be important for the Celtics to show him the path they now envision.

Aside from chasing a championship, however, Horford has great appreciation for the Celtics’ culture, coaching staff, and fan base, and at this point in his career he may value those things more than he did when he signed here three years ago.

Last season, Horford, a five-time All-Star, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Last week, Horford’s frontcourt mate, Aron Baynes, exercised his player option for next season.

