Meet the newest Celtics, Romeo Langford and Grant Williams

OVERVIEW

Langford is a player who can find various ways to score and that’s his biggest calling card.

He’s big enough at 6 feet 6 inches to make him difficult to control as he goes to the lane. He’s quick enough to find openings and then big enough to shoot over even help defenders.

He’s going to make some “wow” plays and that’s something that kept him constantly in the discussion among the top prospects for the 2019 draft.

He averaged 16.5 points per game despite shooting 27.2 percent on 3-point attempts. He also made 72.2 percent on free throws, and his style is going to dictate that he creates scoring opportunities and he’s bound to be a frequent visitor to the free-throw line.

He also shows signs as a solid play-maker, and his decision-making is still evolving. Sometimes being the primary scoring option seemed to put him at odds with some of his natural instincts while at Indiana.

The Hoosiers were largely a disappointment during the season and so some of that scrutiny might have fallen on Langford, who was expected to carry the team to special heights.

ANALYSIS

He still has time to grow into his body. To become a high-end professional player, he’ll need to mature physically.

Sometimes it looks like he’s prone to settle for long-range shots when it might be best to attack. That could have been associated with confidence as a freshman, so that tendency to settle for what might be an easier approach is something that will need to be drained out of him.

Coming out of high school, there was a chance after his freshman season at Indiana that he could be tagged as a top-five pick. That part hasn’t panned out, but there will be NBA teams out there interested in securing his talents.

Projection: Top 20 selection

Tennessee forward Grant Williams plays against Purdue in the NCAA tournament. (TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NO. 22 GRANT WILLIAMS

Position: Forward

College: Tennessee

OVERVIEW

On the short list of great players in Tennessee history, Williams probably belongs on the second echelon, right below the likes of Bernard King, Dale Ellis, Ernie Grunfeld and Allan Houston. Williams was the best player the last two years as the Volunteers enjoyed a renaissance, spending more than a month as the No. 1 team this season and reaching two straight SEC Tournament title games.

Williams scored a team-high 18.8 points as a junior, canning 56.5 percent from the field and 81.9 percent at the foul line. He converted 23 straight free throws in a January overtime win at Vanderbilt, the second-best game at the line in NCAA history. Williams finished in the top six in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and rebounding last year, leaving Knoxville as the two-time SEC Player of the Year.

He did not overwhelm competition at the NBA Scouting Combine in May — particularly at the offensive end — and appeared to be pressing in the days that followed his official announcement about leaving Tennessee.

ANALYSIS

Williams measured out at just under 6-6 at the combine, which is a red flag for some scouts, given his 240-pound frame and the fact he isn’t exactly the quickest guy on the court. But he has a versatile offensive game and 6-11 wingspan that enables him to score against taller defenders with consistency.

The comparisons among P.J. Tucker and Mike Scott look pretty accurate for Williams, although he’ll have to refine his touch from the 3-point line. Williams will also struggle if he’s matched up with a player of similar size who has a good handle. But his maturity, variety of ways to score the ball and the maturity with which he plays could make him a candidate to play for pay for years.

Projection: Second round/free agent

