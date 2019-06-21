Celtics sign Tacko Fall, a 7-6 center from Central Florida

ESPN reported that Fall had signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal that allows teams to carry up to 20 players on their roster before the start of the regular season. If a player is waived before the season begins, he is then eligible for a $50,000 bonus if he joins the team’s G-League affiliate.

The Celtics have signed the 7-foot-6-inch Central Florida center Tacko Fall , and he will play for the summer league team and join the Celtics at training camp in the fall, according to a league source.

Tacko Fall, dunking on Duke’s RJ Barrett (left) and Cam Reddish during the NCAA Tournament, averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds last season.

Fall, who averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game last season, was one of the biggest curiosities in college basketball in recent years due to his size. His skills remain crude, but he is an intriguing prospect for obvious reasons.

Summer league set

The NBA on Friday released the full Las Vegas summer league schedule. The Celtics will face the 76ers on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN before playing the Cavaliers on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. They will then close out the regular-season portion of the league by facing the Nuggets on July 9 (8 p.m., ESPN2) and the Grizzlies on July 11 (10:30 p.m., ESPN2). The playoffs begin after that.

The Celtics are suddenly expected to have a loaded summer league roster after using four picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. Boston selected Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters, although there is a chance that Langford, the 14th pick, could be sidelined by a hand injury. Second-year big man Robert Williams is also expected to play.

According to a league source, the Celtics’ summer league team will be guided by assistant coach Scott Morrison.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.