Dear Kyrie: Earth is not flat. Sincerely, Grant Williams

Celtics draft pick Grant Williams’s mother has worked for NASA for 25 years, and he’s picked up a lot of knowledge about the universe along the way.

“With my mom, I don’t really think of theories,” Williams told Stadium’s Shams Charania. “I kind of know for sure what’s what. It’s kind of nice to have that mindset.”

One fact Williams, whom the Celtics selected 22nd overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft, knows for sure is that the earth is round. He told Charania that Kyrie Irving’s theory is wrong.