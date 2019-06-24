What the Celtics draft picks are saying at their introductory news conference
The Celtics’ four 2019 draft picks — Romeo Langford (14th overall), Grant Williams (22nd), Carsen Edwards (33rd), and Tremont Waters (51st) — are being introduced at a news conference Monday at the The Auerbach Center. Here is the latest:
■ Langford will wear No. 45, Williams No. 40, Edwards No. 29, and Waters No. 51.
■ President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the Celtics will re-evaluate Langford (thumb) and decide in the next couple of days if he’ll play in summer league.
Tremont Waters: “This might touch some people (*looks around*) but growing up in high school I watched a lot of Kyrie Irving videos.”— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 24, 2019
Ainge on draft picks: "Every one of these guys has had successful college careers, and they’re good people."— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 24, 2019
Romeo Langford's scouting report on Carsen Edwards: "Carsen, just don’t let him touch the ball."— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 24, 2019
The rookies had a group face time last night where they talked about what to wear to their presser.— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 24, 2019
Draft picks pic.twitter.com/2v503PcT5m— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 24, 2019
