What the Celtics draft picks are saying at their introductory news conference

By Rachel G. Bowers and Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,June 24, 2019, 47 minutes ago
The Celtics 2019 draft class.
The Celtics 2019 draft class.(Gary Washburn/Globe Staff)

The Celtics’ four 2019 draft picks — Romeo Langford (14th overall), Grant Williams (22nd), Carsen Edwards (33rd), and Tremont Waters (51st) — are being introduced at a news conference Monday at the The Auerbach Center. Here is the latest:

■  Langford will wear No. 45, Williams No. 40, Edwards No. 29, and Waters No. 51.

■  President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the Celtics will re-evaluate Langford (thumb) and decide in the next couple of days if he’ll play in summer league.

