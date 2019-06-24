What the Celtics draft picks are saying at their introductory news conference

The Celtics’ four 2019 draft picks — Romeo Langford (14th overall), Grant Williams (22nd), Carsen Edwards (33rd), and Tremont Waters (51st) — are being introduced at a news conference Monday at the The Auerbach Center. Here is the latest:

■ Langford will wear No. 45, Williams No. 40, Edwards No. 29, and Waters No. 51.

■ President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the Celtics will re-evaluate Langford (thumb) and decide in the next couple of days if he’ll play in summer league.