Celtics hire Kara Lawson to be an assistant coach

The Celtics are hiring former WNBA standout and current television analyst Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, a league source confirmed on Thursday. She will become the first woman ever to coach for the Celtics.

The Celtics are unable to comment on the hire because the contact has not been officially signed yet.

Lawson, who played for Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee, played for Sacramento, Connecticut, and Washington during her 13-year WNBA career that ended in 2015. Lawson was also a member of the gold medal-winning US Olympic team at the 2008 Games in Beijing.