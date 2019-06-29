With Kemba Walker deal all but done, here’s how the Celtics could fill out their frontcourt

The Celtics on Saturday also tendered a one-year, $4.3 million qualifying offer to point guard Terry Rozier, according to a league source, making him a restricted free agent. But that is likely just an insurance policy in case the deal with Walker collapses. The Celtics can renounce their offer to Rozier at any time. And he will not accept the offer, because he is in line to receive a more lucrative payday elsewhere. By making Rozier a restricted free agent, it could also open up some sign-and-trade possibilities.

For Boston, it would be an instant and impressive fix following the imminent departure of Kyrie Irving, as it is quite rare to replace one All-Star point guard with another.

With free agency set to open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, all signs continue to point toward the Celtics coming to an agreement with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker on what will likely be a four-year, maximum salary contract. ESPN reported on Saturday that Walker plans to come to Boston on Sunday to finalize the deal.

But even if Walker’s arrival signals clarity in the backcourt, it will hardly be a cure-all for the Celtics.

Al Horford’s time in Boston is all but over, and last Thursday the team traded center Aron Baynes to the Suns. So Boston’s frontcourt will be thin, and there won’t be many conceivable avenues to bolster it.

The Celtics will welcome back second-year big man Robert Williams, who showed tantalizing glimpses of athleticism as a rookie but remains somewhat raw. Also, ESPN reported on Saturday that the team extended a qualifying offer to backup center Daniel Theis, making him a restricted free agent.

Since the Celtics will have been operating as an under-the-cap team prior to signing Walker, they will have only the $4.8 million room exception to offer to a free agent, as well as multiple veteran’s minimum contracts. That will price them out of the upper tier of big men, but this free agent class is deep, so there will be plenty of decent options.

Although Williams could take a second-year leap, he will not be a perimeter threat this season. And Boston’s offense has thrived under Brad Stevens when bigs like Horford or Kelly Olynyk are able to spread the floor by popping outside and drilling 3-pointers. The problem is that most 3-point shooting big men will fall outside of the Celtics’ price range.

Boston’s hope, according to sources, is that the promise of playing time as well as the chance to join a surefire playoff team will be enough to convince a player to sacrifice a bit of salary in order to join the team. Here are some options that they might consider in the coming days.

C Enes Kanter — Kanter is not much of a perimeter threat and he is a below-average defender, but he is an elite rebounder and strong finisher who would provide some toughness in the paint. He is also known as a great locker room presence.

C Robin Lopez — Lopez hardly ever gets to the free-throw line but is a sturdy defender. His twin brother, Brook, has turned into a powerful 3-point marksman. Maybe he can share some tips?

F Trey Lyles — The Nuggets on Saturday tendered Lyles a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. He might be slightly out of Boston’s price range. Lyles is still just 23 years old and has shown that he can be a capable marksman, but played just 17 minutes a game for Denver last season in large part because his game has yet to grow.

C Willie Cauley-Stein — Cauley-Stein’s camp openly pushed for the Kings to renounce their rights to him, but the team ultimately gave him a qualifying offer that made him a restricted free agent. Cauley-Stein, who averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for Sacramento last season, is not a polished scorer.

C/F Kevon Looney — The Warriors have openly stated that they hope to re-sign the 6-foot-9-inch forward, who played through a broken collarbone in the NBA Finals. He will be one of the more sought-after big men on the market, and Boston could ultimately be priced out.

F/C Kyle O’Quinn — O’Quinn played just eight minutes per game for the Pacers last season. But he is a good passer and defender and would be a solid locker room presence. He would not be a perimeter threat, however.

C Nene — On Saturday, ESPN reported that the veteran big man had declined his $3.8 million option with the Rockets and will become a free agent. He will be 37 years old by opening night, but could be a decent option for a veteran’s minimum who can provide leadership and a big body off the bench.

Others to watch: Nerlens Noel, JaVale McGee, Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, Kenneth Faried.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.