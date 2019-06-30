As expected, Kyrie Irving bolted for Brooklyn

Irving, as expected, took off for Brooklyn. A hint that he was courting Brooklyn may have been in late March when he showed up at a Celtics game at Barclays Center even though he was missing the game for “load management.” Irving rarely made trips with the team when he was not playing, but there he was in the Barclays Center locker room, chatting with his teammates and his plans were apparent.

The Celtics recovered quickly from losing Kyrie Irving, who likely made this decision to depart several weeks ago and didn’t disguise his disdain for tenure in Boston and his disregard for taking responsibility for the team’s downfall, by signing Kemba Walker to replace him.

Advertisement

Walker brings fresh air, a new attitude and a workhorse culture to the Celtics, who then watched as the Nets recovered fully from that franchise-damaging trade with the Celtics six years ago to sign Kevin Durant to a max deal, making them the favorites to win it all in 2020-21.

But there’s still 2019-20 and you figured the Celtics summer of reclamation would be more than just signing Walker, the splendid point guard from Charlotte.

There is a desperate need at center, and the Celtics were just kicked in the stomach by the news Al Horford agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with the rival Philadelphia 76ers late Sunday evening, losing their starting center to their despised conference foe.

Horford apparently wanted out of Boston because he wanted a four-year deal (the Celtics offered one late) and he no longer wanted to play center, a position that exhausts him. He’ll be paired with the best and biggest center in the NBA in Joel Embiid, so that will no longer be an issue.

Back in Boston, the Celtics will have the option of bringing in another big man through a sign-and-trade deal. The language is complicated but the Celtics could actually trade Terry Rozier to Charlotte for Walker and potentially would enable all parties to pay their new players more money and the Celtics to create a salary slot to sign another center.

Advertisement

It’s complicated but that’s what exactly NBA free agency has become. First there was this mumbo jumbo about official windows of time where teams had to make appointments to meet with free agents, even though most teams had already tampered and contacted prospective free agents and agreed to deals.

Second is the signing announcement at 6:01 p.m., when we’re supposed to believe a team like the Celtics met with Walker, offered a contract and he agreed in roughly 60 seconds. We saw a flurry of free agent commitments because teams already had predetermined deals set days or even weeks ago. NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s press conference during the Las Vegas Summer League should be interesting when he’s asked about the worst-kept secret in the NBA, free agent tampering.

But let’s continue. When the Sixers apparently made Horford an attractive offer, that’s when he walked away from the Celtics’ three-year, $60 million package. But these are mere promises, not John Hancock-signed agreements and Horford may be the free agent who loses big this summer.

He could have opted in to the final year of his Celtics’ contract at $30 million and then become a free agent next year instead of chosing free agency this summer where there was so much money but also so many superstars and stars available. It’s like a game of musical chairs: eventually somebody is going to land on their butt because all those available premium salary slots are taken.

Advertisement

Horford could have waited and eventually grabbed a chair, but Celtics fans were left hurting because he left for the 76ers. But they can salve the wound by asking themselves why would the the Celtics pay a 33-year-old player $27 million annually over the next four years?

President Danny Ainge made the smart and astute move, even though it’s painful now. Yeah, this whole thing is confusing, but Horford opting out gave the Celtics a myriad of options they didn’t have before.

With Horford no longer an option, the Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to acquire another big man and are going to have to trust the players who are returning such as Daniel Theis (who is a restricted free agent) and Robert Williams, the former first-round pick entering his second season.

As of now, the Celtics still have to make some moves. They have a $4.7 million mid-level exception and could also sign some players to minimum deals when the market runs dry in a week or so.

But they made a serious commitment to Walker that could affect them in the future. But they wanted a frontline point guard who wanted to be a Celtic.

It will take some time to compensate for the loss of Horford and Aron Baynes. The Celtics got considerably younger with four draft picks coming to camp and will have to rely upon Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to become not just starters, but starring attractions.

Advertisement

In the end, the Celtics slipped in the Eastern Conference, as Brooklyn and Philadelphia each got better (if not also different) but there are still some moves to be made. Ainge knew losing Horford and Baynes would create a major hole in the frontcourt and he’ll have to use a creative, but rather inexpensive, plan to fill it because the Celtics have no other choice.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.