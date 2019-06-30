Here are the 7 teams interested in Terry Rozier

The Celtics’ impending agreement with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker means that Terry Rozier’s time in Boston has almost certainly come to an end. But Rozier’s next destination, and how he will get there, remain unclear.

The Celtics on Saturday tendered a qualifying offer to Rozier, making him a restricted free agent. In order to sign Walker to a four-year, $141 million max contract, they will need to rescind Rozier’s qualifying offer, but according to a league source on Sunday morning, Boston had yet to do that.

The Celtics could simply be keeping the offer in place in case Walker somehow has a last-second change of heart, or they could be exploring sign-and-trade opportunities. Whatever the case, Rozier is already generating significant interest around the league. According to the source, the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks, Bulls, Hornets, Clippers and Magic have all expressed interest in meeting with the 25-year-old point guard.