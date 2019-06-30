Here are the 7 teams interested in Terry Rozier
The Celtics’ impending agreement with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker means that Terry Rozier’s time in Boston has almost certainly come to an end. But Rozier’s next destination, and how he will get there, remain unclear.
The Celtics on Saturday tendered a qualifying offer to Rozier, making him a restricted free agent. In order to sign Walker to a four-year, $141 million max contract, they will need to rescind Rozier’s qualifying offer, but according to a league source on Sunday morning, Boston had yet to do that.
The Celtics could simply be keeping the offer in place in case Walker somehow has a last-second change of heart, or they could be exploring sign-and-trade opportunities. Whatever the case, Rozier is already generating significant interest around the league. According to the source, the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks, Bulls, Hornets, Clippers and Magic have all expressed interest in meeting with the 25-year-old point guard.
Last season Rozier averaged 9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as Kyrie Irving’s backup. But he could command a hefty contract based on how he played when he had a primary role in place of the injured Irving during the 2018 playoffs. Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, helping guide Boston within one game of the NBA Finals.
Free agency officially opens at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
