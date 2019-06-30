The latest on who’s going where in NBA free agency

These reports are based on sources close to the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity because deals can’t be signed for several days.

■ The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle. Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons. ESPN first reported the three-year, $63 million deal, which was confirmed to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

■ Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. The 31-year-old Young averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

■ Harrison Barnes has told the Sacramento Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85 million. Barnes had made his mind up earlier in the summer that he wanted to stay with the Kings and it was merely a matter of working out figures, said a person who spoke to the Associated Press. The 27-year-old Barnes was traded to Sacramento by Dallas in February. He’s a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer.

■ The Philadelphia 76ers and forward Mike Scott have agreed to a $9.8 million, two-year contract. The Sixers acquired Scott and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers and both players agreed Sunday to new contracts, a person told the Associated Press. Scott averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2018-19.

■ Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a four-year, $85 million contract. Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press. Brogdon was rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90 percent foul shooter, 41 percent 3-point shooter and 48 percent overall from the field. He’s also an outstanding defender.

■ The Bucks said they’re keeping center Brook Lopez. The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them. Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.

■ Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers. The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. He averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.

■ The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed that they will keep Khris Middleton. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. ”We intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said.

■ The New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million. The 35-year-old Redick has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season. Redick spent his first six NBA seasons with Orlando, followed by short stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.

■ Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45 million, three-year deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies. Valanciunas joined the Grizzlies late last season as part of the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the NBA championship. Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points in 19 games with Memphis last season. For his career, he’s averaged 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

■ Bojan Bogdanovic will sign a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1 million. Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers. Utah becomes Bogdanovic’s fourth team, after stints with Brooklyn and Washington preceded his two years with the Pacers.

■ Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51 million. Rubio was intrigued by the chance to play for new Suns coach Monty Williams and alongside shooting guard Devin Booker, said a source. The Athletic first reported Rubio’s agreement with Phoenix. Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio’s first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

■ The Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic. The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No. 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr. to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season. The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.

■ The Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals that were agreed to quickly once free agency opened Sunday evening. Vucevic will earn $100 million and Ross is guaranteed $54 million. Vucevic was an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged nearly 21 points per game, a career-best. Ross also had a career-best scoring season, averaging 15.1 points off Orlando’s bench.

■ All-Star forward Kevin Durant posted on Instagram that he is signing a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal would be for four years and about $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and $221 million from the Golden State Warriors if he stayed with them. Durant is unlikely to be able to play next season while he recovers from Achilles surgery.