After Al Horford’s departure to Philadelphia, Celtics rebound by acquiring Enes Kanter

Last season, Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while splitting the season between the Knicks and the Blazers. Kanter’s younger brother, Kerem, posted an image on Twitter on Monday showing Kanter wearing a No. 11 Celtics jersey.

The Celtics took a big step toward fortifying their frontcourt on Monday by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent Enes Kanter, a league source confirmed. The second year of the contract will be a player option.

Kanter wore No. 11 with the Thunder before switching to 00 with the Knicks and Blazers. Of course, 11 was also Kyrie Irving’s number with the Celtics before he departed to join the Nets.

Boston struck quickly in free agency by signing Kemba Walker to fill the void created by Irving’s departure. But the holes created in the frontcourt had perhaps become even more glaring.

On draft night, Boston traded center Aron Baynes to the Suns, and then, at the start of free agency on Sunday, forward Al Horford agreed to a four-year deal with the 76ers. And, one by one, the top options on the free agent market were being gobbled up.

But the Celtics ultimately used their mid-level exception to acquire Kanter, a 6-foot-11-inch, 250-pound center who has played for the Jazz, Thunder, Knicks and Blazers over his eight NBA seasons. Kanter, 27, is an elite rebounder and a strong finisher at the rim, although he is not known as a powerful defender.

Still, he helped guide Portland to the Western Conference finals last season after Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was lost for the season with a leg injury. He played through a separated shoulder he suffered in Portland’s first-round win over the Thunder.

For now, Kanter should slide into the starting center role, with Robert Williams and potentially Daniel Theis, who is a restricted free agent, serving as his backups. Once the Kanter and Walker signings become official after July 6, the Celtics will have nine players under contract for next season, not including their four draft picks or Theis.

Kanter, a native of Turkey, has become a target of the Turkish government in recent years due to his open criticism of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When the Knicks played the Wizards in London last season Kanter skipped the trip for safety reasons. Then, in February, he did not join the Blazers on their trip to Toronto, because of passport issues as well as safety concerns.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.