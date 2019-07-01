After Al Horford’s departure to Philadelphia, Celtics rebound by acquiring Enes Kanter

The Celtics took a big step toward fortifying their frontcourt on Monday by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent Enes Kanter, a league source confirmed. The second year of the contract will be a player option.

Last season, Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while splitting the season between the Knicks and the Blazers.

Boston struck quickly by filling the void created by Kyrie Irving’s departure by agreeing to sign another All-Star point guard in Kemba Walker. But the holes created in the frontcourt had perhaps become even more glaring.