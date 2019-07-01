scorecardresearch

Kemba Walker is in Boston, and Danny Ainge is cracking up

Globe StaffJuly 1, 2019, 2 hours ago
Guard Kemba Walker (left) and Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge exchanged greetings Monday outside the team’s training facility in Brighton.
Kemba Walker hasn’t signed his contract with the Celtics yet — his acquisition won’t become official until at least Saturday — but he’s already in town.

Walker, the All-Star who spent the first eight years of his career with Charlotte, was spotted walking into the Celtics’ training facility on Monday with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

News that Walker picked Boston as his new professional home broke Sunday, and Walker took to The Players’ Tribune on Monday to explain his decision.

Walker was all smiles as he entered the facility.
So was Ainge.
Walker arrived at the Celtics’ facility as preparations got underway for the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
