Kemba Walker is in Boston, and Danny Ainge is cracking up

Kemba Walker hasn’t signed his contract with the Celtics yet — his acquisition won’t become official until at least Saturday — but he’s already in town.

Walker, the All-Star who spent the first eight years of his career with Charlotte, was spotted walking into the Celtics’ training facility on Monday with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

News that Walker picked Boston as his new professional home broke Sunday, and Walker took to The Players’ Tribune on Monday to explain his decision.