Klay Thompson is staying with the Warriors

Last year, he made it clear again: ‘‘I've said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life.’’

Thompson posted on his Instagram account Monday. He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped all along.

All-Star guard Klay Thompson says on social media he is staying put with the Golden State Warriors, using a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie ‘‘The Wolf of Wall Street’’ with the line ‘‘I'm not leavin!' ’’

Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Thompson’s agent have confirmed whether he has had the surgery.

Along with Stephen Curry, Thompson is part of one of the most dangerous backcourts in the NBA, given their accuracy from 3-point range that extends well beyond the line. He has been durable, too, never missing a postseason game before sitting out Game 3 because of a strained left hamstring.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said last week he planned to sit down with Thompson before the start of free agency Sunday, when Golden State saw Kevin Durant depart for the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles’ tendon that he injured in Game 5 of the Finals. He is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob is showing his appreciation for Durant’s contributions to three successful seasons by promising that no other player will wear jersey No. 35 as long as Lacob is team chairman.

Lacob released a statement Monday thanking Durant, the two-time NBA Finals MVP who helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and ‘18 before his postseason was shortened by injury this year.

As for Thompson, being part of the Warriors’ dynasty — five straight NBA Finals berths and three championships in four years from 2015-18 — appeals to him. He has cherished his role alongside more notable superstars like Curry and Durant, content staying more under the radar.

‘‘It’s hard to walk away from something, you were here when it started and yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can,’’ Thompson said last year.

Golden State would now have Thompson and Curry locked up for the long haul, which will mean so much for the franchise as it moves into new Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Curry received a $201 million, five-year contract last July.

Knicks add Payton

A person with knowledge of the details says the Knicks agreed to a two-year deal with guard Elfrid Payton. The person says the second year of Payton’s deal is a team option. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot yet be signed until Saturday.

Payton was the fifth player added by the Knicks in the first two days of free agency, including the second who spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. New York first agreed to a contract with forward Julius Randle.

The Knicks also agreed to deals with Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson on Sunday, and the person confirmed that New York had added swingman Reggie Bullock early Monday. Then, Wayne Ellington reached agreement Monday before Payton.

Whiteside bound for Portland

Hassan Whiteside is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Miami Heat continue reshaping their roster. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Heat have agreed to trade Whiteside to the Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still pending NBA approval.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer frontline depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Miami made the deal a day after agreeing to the framework of a move that will also bring Jimmy Butler to the Heat via trade with Philadelphia. The particulars of that trade were still being worked on Monday.

Whiteside averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds last season, appearing in 72 games and starting 53 of those. He also averaged only 23 minutes per game, and at times expressed his displeasure about not having a larger role. But with Portland, he figures to have a chance at starting right away.

All three of the players involved in the trade have expiring contracts this season.

Pelicans acquire Favors

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired veteran center Derrick Favors from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a pair of second-round draft choices.

The Jazz dealt away Favors shortly after agreeing to contract terms with free agent center Bojan Bogdanovic, who played for Indiana last season. Favors, who'll be 28 next season, was the Nets’ first round draft choice in 2010 and was traded during his rookie season to Utah. He brings career averages of 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to New Orleans . . . A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Chicago Bulls are acquiring guad Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade that sends draft-pick compensation to the Washington Wizards. The person also confirmed the Wizards had agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with center Thomas Bryant and a $12 million, two-year deal with free-agent guard Ish Smith. Bryant is staying in Washington after averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 72 games in his first season with the Wizards. Smith played for Detroit the past three seasons, averaging 8.9 points in 56 games last year . . . Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away. Two people with knowledge of the deal say Stephen Curry’s younger brother and the Mavericks have agreed on a $32 million, four-year contract. The younger Curry had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. He missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before joining Portland on a one-year contract last season. Curry averaged 7.9 points for the Trail Blazers.