‘Let’s do this.’ Kemba Walker has a message for Celtics fans

In a letter written for The Players Tribune , the new Celtics guard thanked his former Charlotte Hornets teammates as well as the team’s fans, and detailed how he plans to help the Celtics.

Amidst the madness of NBA free agency, Kemba Walker is confident, assuring, and has only one message to Boston:

This past season was especially difficult for Boston: personalities clashed and coach Brad Stevens admitted that the “pieces just didn’t fit.” With the departures of Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn), Al Horford (Philadelphia), and Terry Rozier (Charlotte), the future of the team seemed uncertain.

Enter Walker. In his letter, the “man of few words” introduced himself as someone who will push the team forward. The former UConn star and national champion promised to bring his game:

“I’m a winner. I’ve always been a winner,” he wrote. “It’s who I am — or at least who I strive to be — anytime I step foot on the court. And when I think about my future with this team, and how I’m now going to be playing for the Celtics … I mean, that’s why I feel like it’s a match made in heaven. I want to win here, badly — and I’m excited to prove myself as that type of player in this league. I want to elevate myself into that Boston winning tradition. I want to get this team back on top.”

Walker said he is ready for a leadership role.

“I’m a leader in my own way. I’m never going to shout anyone off the court, or get overly negative. It’s not my style. But what I do is I take pride in making my teammates better — I’m that lead by example type. I like to keep it direct,” he wrote.

Walker also said he knows how to help the Celtics get their mojo back.

“We’re going to grind for those buckets,” Walker wrote. “We’re going to grind for those stops … but I’ll tell you what else: we’re going to have some fun out there. And you can bet we’re going to be fun to watch.”

Walker’s addition to the team will come with expectation, responsibility, and challenges. He says he wants to do whatever it takes.

“Boston….. I’ll see you all in September. I’m ready. I’m truly ready. Let’s do this.”