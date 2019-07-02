Ben Simmons set to receive $170m extension from 76ers

The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday.

Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons’s salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.

Advertisement

It’s already been an offseason of big financial commitments for Philadelphia, which will sign Tobias Harris to a $180 million, five-year deal and add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could reach $109 million. Those deals cannot be finalized until the league’s moratorium ends Saturday at noon.

Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 Draft and wound up making his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was an All-Star for the first time last season, and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in his two on-court seasons.

Simmons’s extension, when finalized, will push the amount of money committed to point guards this offseason — either via free agency or extensions — past the $1.2 billion mark. Among the biggest winners of that sweepstakes: Portland’s Damian Lillard got a $196 million extension, Denver’s Jamal Murray got one for $170 million and Simmons is on his way to getting the same.

Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He’s had 22 triple-doubles in the last two seasons, tied for third-most in the league with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and trailing only the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (59) and the Lakers’ LeBron James (26).

Advertisement

Also Tuesday, the 76ers agreed with Shake Milton on a four-year contract and veteran James Ennis on a two-year deal.

Milton appeared in 20 games and averaged 4.4 points for the 76ers last season. Ennis was a late-season acquisition by Philadelphia, his sixth franchise, and averaged 5.3 points in 18 regular-season appearances.

Allen gets probation

Jerome Allen, a Celtics assistant, has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine for accepting $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman’s son into the University of Pennsylvania.

Court records show a federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on Allen, formerly the head basketball coach at Penn. In addition to four years’ probation, the 47-year-old Allen must pay a $202,000 fine and forfeit another $18,000.

Allen received a lenient sentence after testifying for prosecutors against Philip Esformes in a $1 billion Medicare fraud trial. Esformes was convicted in April of 20 counts, including money laundering and obstruction of justice and awaits sentencing.

Allen testified that he accepted Esformes’s money to help the businessman’s son, Morris, gain acceptance as a ‘‘recruited’’ basketball player at Penn.

Beilein loses Cavaliers’ debut

John Beilein’s real NBA coaching debut comes in October, but he probably knows a little bit more about what to expect now.

Cleveland’s new coach got his first bit of practice for the real thing Monday in the NBA’s first game of the summer, only to have San Antonio spoil his debut.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 20 points, and the Spurs beat the Cavaliers, 97-89, in the Salt Lake City Summer League opener.

Advertisement

Afterward, Beilein said there’s still some things he had to learn about the NBA game. He thought there was going to be a jump ball to begin the second quarter, only to learn the NBA doesn’t have those.

‘‘We’re all learning right now,’’ Beilein said. ‘‘We weren’t as fortunate as we'd like to be today, but we’re all going to grow immensely from it.’’

Drew Eubanks and Quinndary Weatherspoon each scored 13 for San Antonio, which got 11 from Luka Samanic and 10 from Ben Moore.

Walker struggled in his summer debut last year, going 3 for 16 then. He was 8 for 12 from the floor Monday, and lauded the Spurs’ staff for the work they've done with him over the last 12 months.

‘‘It’s an eye-opener,’’ said Walker, who appeared in 17 games with the Spurs last season after getting drafted following one year with the Miami Hurricanes. ‘‘This entire offseason, the Spurs’ development staff has been consistently on me. We’re just working and trying to get better and work on the little things. I'm blessed to be with the Spurs’ organization.’’

Dylan Windler led the Cavaliers with 19 points.

‘‘I just like the way he moves,’’ Beilein said. ‘‘He instinctively has a really good feel for the game.’’

Malik Newman and Naz Mitrou-Long each added 16 points for Cleveland. Mitrou-Long also had eight assists.

Beilein also made the first coaches’ challenge of the summer, an option that teams are likely to have in the NBA this season on a one-year trial pending approval next week by the league’s board of governors. His challenge of a foul call wasn’t upheld.

Advertisement

‘‘Could have went either way,’’ Beilein said.