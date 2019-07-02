Celtics sign French center Vincent Poirier

One day after bolstering their frontcourt by agreeing to sign free agent center Enes Kanter, the Celtics on Tuesday added more reinforcements by agreeing to sign 25-year-old French center Vincent Poirier to a two-year contract, an NBA source confirmed.

The 6-foot-11-inch Poirier played for the Magic’s summer league team in 2016 before playing for the Nets’ summer squad in 2017. Last season, he averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while making 61.4 percent of his shots for Euroleague power Baskonia.