Here are the Celtics’ roster and schedule for the NBA Summer League
The NBA will hold its 2019 Summer League at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas starting Friday.
The Celtics have released their official schedule and roster, which includes all four of their 2019 NBA Draft picks.
Here are the details:
Schedule (all times Eastern)
Saturday, July 6: vs 76ers at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, July 8th: Boston vs Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. (NBATV)
Tuesday, July 9th: Boston vs Denver at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, July 11th: Boston vs Memphis 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Roster (uniform number)
Guards: Carsen Edwards (29); Jon Elmore (38); Javonte Green (43); Aaron Harrison (26); Romeo Langford (45); Tremont Waters (51); Kendrick Ray (48)
Guard/forward: Max Strus (52); Stan Okoye (not available)
Centers: Tacko Fall (55); Chinanu Onuaku (63); Robert Williams (44)
Forwards: Grant Williams (40); Guerschon Yabusele (30)
Coach: Scott Morrison