Report: Marcus Morris signs with San Antonio

Leonard, of course, agreed to a deal with the Clippers. But on Saturday afternoon, after the Lakers had come to agreements with free agents DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo , Morris made it clear on Twitter that he would not be next.

It was widely believed that Morris, a client of LeBron James ’s agency Klutch Sports, was waiting to see if Kawhi Leonard ended up on the Lakers. If he did not, that would have been a logical landing spot for him.

LAS VEGAS — Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

When a media member asked Morris if he would joining the Lakers, Morris posted: “No sir!”

The Celtics roster sits at 15 players and they renounced their free agent rights to Morris in order to create the space needed to bring in Walker, so they would only have been able to offer him a veteran’s minimum contract.

Arenas safe after Friday earthquake

The NBA said that two independent structural engineers completed a thorough inspection of the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and deemed both facilities safe to open following Friday night’s earthquake that rattled the arenas and caused some summer league games here to be postponed.

The epicenter of the 7.1-magnitude quake was about 200 miles away in southern California, but it was felt strongly in Las Vegas. It occurred in the fourth quarter of the summer league game between the Pelicans and the Knicks at Thomas & Mack, the main arena where UNLV plays its home games. The massive video board and neighboring speakers that hang from the ceiling of the building could be seen swaying for several minutes afterward.

The game was ultimately postponed, and the following game between the Suns and Nuggets was called off, too. Games in Cox Pavilion resumed after a delay on Friday. Saturday’s full slate of games was cleared to be played as scheduled.

Making it official

The Celtics officially completed their draft night trade that sent center Aron Baynes and the No. 24 overall pick to the Suns for the Bucks’ 2020 first-round pick that Phoenix had previously acquired.

The Celtics made the move to clear Baynes’s $5.4 million salary for next season in order to be able to sign point guard Kemba Walker to a max contract. At least some of the team’s other offseason deals were expected to be finalized later in the day.

Early statement

Celtics rookie Grant Williams, the No. 22 overall pick in last month’s draft, has already taken on a role as a vocal leader during these early summer practices. Williams, a two-time SEC player of the year, said it comes naturally to him.

“It’s always been about listening and learning,” he said. “So for me, being vocal comes after taking in the system and concepts we have in place, and trying to help the other guys to learn it as well. I try to do my best to not only help myself, but everyone around me, to let them know the coverages and the actions we’re going to run.”

