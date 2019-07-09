Celtics sign 51st pick Tremont Waters to two-way contract

LAS VEGAS – The Celtics are wasting no time in locking down their draft picks to commitments, agreeing to a two-way contract with 51st overall pick Tremont Waters, a point guard from LSU.

Waters has been impressive in his summer league stint and is likely to get a majority of his time with G-League Maine. The NBA allows teams to sign two players to two-way contracts that do not count against the 15-man roster.

The Celtics reportedly have agreed to a deal with DePaul rookie Max Strus, who made his summer debut Monday and scored 5 points on 1-for-7 shooting. The club has not announced the two-way contract with Strus.