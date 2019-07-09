Celtics sign 51st pick Tremont Waters to two-way contract
LAS VEGAS – The Celtics are wasting no time in locking down their draft picks to commitments, agreeing to a two-way contract with 51st overall pick Tremont Waters, a point guard from LSU.
Waters has been impressive in his summer league stint and is likely to get a majority of his time with G-League Maine. The NBA allows teams to sign two players to two-way contracts that do not count against the 15-man roster.
The Celtics reportedly have agreed to a deal with DePaul rookie Max Strus, who made his summer debut Monday and scored 5 points on 1-for-7 shooting. The club has not announced the two-way contract with Strus.
Advertisement
Waters has played nearly 41 minutes over the two summer games and averaged 10 points and 3.5 assists.
Waters is likely to start at point guard for Maine and two-way contracts allow him to spend 45 days with the Celtics during next season. The Celtics had R.J. Hunter and P.J. Dozier on two-way contracts last season. Both were released after last season.
The Celtics are expected to agree to an NBA contract with 33rd overall pick Carsen Edwards, who has totaled 34 points and 48.1 percent shooting in the first two summer games. Romeo Langford and Grant Williams have guaranteed contracts since they were first-round picks.
Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.