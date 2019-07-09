Get to know Celtics prospect Tacko Fall: The Las Vegas Summer League sensation

It’s unlikely he will see any time with the Celtics in the immediate future, but with the attention he is garnering , he is one player worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Fall, who stands 7 feet 6 inches, has captured significant crowd support despite being a rookie signed only to an Exhibit 10 contract, a non-guaranteed deal that will give the Celtics a chance to send him to the G League if he impresses enough this summer.

It has been hard to miss Tacko Fall in the Las Vegas Summer League. That’s not just because of his height.

Here are some things to know about Fall:

A Senegalese soccer player — Elhadji Serigne Tacko Diop Fall is his full name. He grew up in Dakar, Senegal, where he played soccer primarily. Then, an encounter with Ibrahima N’Diaye, who runs a Senegalese basketball academy, introduced Fall to basketball.

Relatively new to basketball — Fall played just two seasons of organized basketball in the United States before college. A devout Muslim, Fall attended Liberty Christian Prep in Florida. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks per game as a senior in high school. He also maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Viral on Vine — During one high school game, Fall served as the secondary star in a popular 2014 Vine video that showed another player’s frustration with having to guard Fall.

Future Steve Jobs? — Although Fall is pursuing an NBA career, he has previously expressed interest in working in technology, and in high school he mentioned his interest in biochemistry and engineering. “If I could be LeBron James or Steve Jobs, I would be Steve Jobs,” he told Bleacher Report in 2015. “Your athleticism will fade one day, but your knowledge will last forever.”

Left a legacy at UCF — Fall played four seasons at the University of Central Florida and became the all-time UCF leader in blocked shots with 280. His 887 career rebounds rank third all-time in school history.

NCAA Tournament — Fall helped the Knights reach the NCAA tournament this past season, their first appearance since 2005. UCF suffered a 1-point loss to Duke in the second round. Fall scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked three shots against the Blue Devils.