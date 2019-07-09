Led by Carsen Edwards, Celtic take control in summer league victory over Nuggets

Carsen Edwards led the Celtics with 23 points and Grant Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds.

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics trailed by a point at the start of the fourth quarter before seizing control with a 15-0 run and taking a 95-82 win over the Nuggets in their summer league game on Tuesday.

Tremont Waters ignited the fourt-quarter burst with a 4-point play, and Javonte Green continued it with an emphatic one-handed slam on a fast break as the Celtics surged in front, 76-62, and were never in danger of losing the lead after that.

Celtics center Robert Williams (hip contusion) and forward Guerschon Yabusele (pinkie injury) sat out against the Nuggets. They are the only two players on the summer roster who played for Boston last season.

The Celtics will close out the regular season portion of summer league on Thursday night, when they face the Grizzlies.

