After signing with 76ers, Al Horford thanks Celtics fans

“You welcomed me with open arms 3 years ago,” he wrote. “We had a goal to raise another banner in the rafters. We fell short of that goal. I appreciate everyone in Boston. Ownership, front office, coaches and teammates. Most important, thank you to all the fans. Thank you Boston!”

LAS VEGAS—The 76ers officially signed former Celtics forward Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal on Wednesday. Horford posted a message on Twitter about his three-year tenure with the Celtics.

Horford signed a four-year, $113 million contract with the Celtics three years ago. He had a player option for next season, and after last season ended with a discouraging loss in the conference semifinals, he said his preference was to return to Boston. But contract negotiations between the two sides crumbled in mid-June, and Philadelphia stepped in with a massive offer that the Celtics were never willing to equal or exceed.

“He has built his reputation around hard work and a tradition of winning, which are the same qualities that have formed the foundation of the 76ers,” Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “Al’s playmaking, elite defensive talents and veteran leadership confirm why he is a crucial addition to our roster. We have gained a championship-level teammate that will not only complement our current makeup, but will help grow our young core as we strive for the highest level of success.”

Over his three seasons with the Celtics, Horford averaged 13.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Boston reached the conference finals in each of Horford’s first two years before this expectation-filled season ended with a disappointing five-game loss to the Bucks in the semifinals.

“Obviously, Al was great here,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said on Tuesday night. “We loved Al, we wanted him back. Again, it’s his choice. He can go do what he wants to do and there’s a lot of factors that end up helping these guys making those decisions. But he’s a heck of a player and did a great job here in the three years he was here.”

