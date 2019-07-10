Celtics reportedly set to waive Guerschon Yabusele

The Celtics had a chance to part ways with Yabusele at year’s end without any financial hit, but last October they picked up his $3.1 million option for the 2019-20 season.

Yabusele, the 16th overall pick of the 2016 draft, averaged just 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 74 games during his two seasons in Boston. The year he was drafted, he spent one season playing for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association before joining the NBA.

Yabusele, 23, had struggled during his first two games at the Las Vegas Summer League, including being held scoreless in Saturday’s opener against the 76ers. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies with what the team said was an injury to his pinky finger, and after the game coach Scott Morrison indicated that he would probably miss the rest of Summer League action.

The Celtics now have 14 guaranteed contracts for next season. They have often preferred to leave a spot open at the start of the season in order to maintain extra roster flexibility in case of injuries, but in this case they may look to bolster their thin frontcourt.

