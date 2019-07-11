Grant Williams scores 21 as Celtics rout Grizzlies

The Celtics (4-0) will next play Saturday as the top seed in the eight-team championship bracket. The championship game is Monday at Thomas & Mack Center.

With five players in double figures, led by 16 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists from Robert Williams, Boston advanced to the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals with an impressive 113-87 win over previously undefeated Memphis (3-1). Willaims scored three of the Celtics’ first five baskets as he continues to gain comfort in the paint.

LAS VEGAS — The Summer Celtics are fulfilling the expectation their big brothers couldn’t a few months ago.

Despite it being the Celtics’ fourth of six games, coach Scott Morrison played all of the team’s draft picks, including Grant Williams, who was the team’s leading scorer with 21 points in addition to grabbing 7 rebounds. He got into a fourth-quarter exchange with Memphis guard Grayson Allen after being fouled hard on a drive to the basket.

It was Allen’s second flagrant foul and he was ejected, to the delight of many fans at Thomas & Mack.

Tacko Fall, who remains the most popular player in summer league, continued his memorable stretch with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots as Tacko-mania carries into another weekend. The highlight occurred when the game was decided as Fall slammed home back-to-back dunks, including one out of a timeout, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Carsen Edwards added 15 for the Celtics.

