Father of Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters found dead
The father of Celtics second-round draft pick Tremont Waters was found dead Thursday in a Connecticut hotel room, WCVB reported.
Edwin Waters Jr. was found unresponsive at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven and was pronounced dead, according to the station.
The Connecticut Post reported that officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person around noon at the hotel and that detectives are investigating Waters’s death as an untimely death.
Tremont Waters, who grew up in New Haven and was the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, signed a contract with the Celtics earlier this week.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the Celtics did not immediately return a request for comment.
Contact Dialynn at dialynn.dwyer@globe.com or @dia_dwyer