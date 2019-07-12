Father of Celtics draft pick Tremont Waters found dead

The father of Celtics second-round draft pick Tremont Waters was found dead Thursday in a Connecticut hotel room, WCVB reported.

Edwin Waters Jr. was found unresponsive at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven and was pronounced dead, according to the station.

The Connecticut Post reported that officers responded to a report of an injured or sick person around noon at the hotel and that detectives are investigating Waters’s death as an untimely death.