Anthony Davis arrives at Lakers camp — finally

Anthony Davis’s year of uncertainty finally felt finished when he stood in the Los Angeles Lakers’ training complex on Saturday in El Segundo, Calif., and proudly held up his new gold jersey while new teammate LeBron James looked on approvingly. After months of upheaval around his departure from the New Orleans Pelicans, the six-time All-Star was introduced at a press conference as the newest member of the Lakers. ‘‘The most difficult part for me was just not knowing,’’ Davis said. ‘‘When it was announced that I was being traded, I don’t want to say it was a relief, [but] it was something that I'd thought about for a long time.” The Lakers formally acquired Davis this month in one of the biggest moves of the NBA’s offseason, but the courtship began much earlier. Davis became determined to leave New Orleans last season, and the Lakers made an in-season run at him before eagerly blowing up its young core to get a second game-changing superstar to play alongside James. The Lakers gave up Brandon Ingram , Lonzo Ball , Josh Hart and a slew of draft picks to land Davis one year before he could become an unrestricted free agent.

Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says ‘‘require my full attention.’’ Caldwell, 64, was hired in February by former Patriots assistant and first-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He was expected to help in the development of quarterback Josh Rosen, who is rebooting his career after a shaky rookie 2018 season with the Cardinals. Caldwell will instead spend this season as a consultant. The precise nature of his health issue was not disclosed. In a release issued by the Dolphins, Caldwell said, ‘‘I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention.’’ . . . An 18-year-old Kansas man was charged in the April attack that wounded Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons. Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged in Topeka with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack, the Shawnee County district attorney’s office said. Ballentine missed Giants rookie minicamp in May while he recovered.

BASEBALL

Matt Kemp released by Mets

Outfielder Matt Kemp was released by the Mets, a year after making the NL All-Star team in his second tenure with the Dodgers. Kemp, 34, a three-time All-Star, signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 24 and played in eight games for Triple A Syracuse, hitting .235 with one homer and three RBIs . . . The Yankees activated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list. Voit (.270, 17 homers, 50 RBIs) missed seven games after being sidelined with an abdominal strain on June 29 during the first of two games against the Red Sox in London.

Tour de France

Alaphilippe is back in yellow

Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France in Saint-Etienne as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader’s yellow jersey. De Gendt rode at the front from start to finish after taking part in an early breakaway during the 220-kilometer trek, which took riders into the Massif Central and across seven short but leg-punishing climbs. Alaphillipe managed to break away from the main pack and finished the stage in third place in Saint-Etienne behind Thibaut Pinot.

MISCELLANY

Pagenaud wins IndyCar race pole

Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud will start from the pole for the IndyCar race through the streets of Toronto on Sunday. Pagenaud edged out reigning series champion Scott Dixon for the top starting spot . . . Valtteri Bottas was six milliseconds — 0.006 — faster than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Silverstone, England, to take pole position for the British Grand Prix. It will be the first time since 2014 that Hamilton hasn’t started from the front at his home Formula One race as he chases a record sixth victory on Sunday. Hamilton has a 31-point lead over Bottas in the championship standings . . . Lynn’s Billy Norcross (Cushing Academy) was named to the US Under-17 Select Team for the Five Nations Hockey Tournament Aug. 13-17 in Fussen, Germany. UMass Amherst’s Kenny Connors, a Glen Mills, Pa., native, was also named to the team.