Charles Barkley swindler sentenced to five years in prison

A lawyer convicted of swindling NBA star Charles Barkley and using the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to bolster an investment scam was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Donald Watkins , 70, also was ordered to pay about $14 million in restitution. Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 17½ years for Watkins and 6½ years for his son, Donald Watkins Jr. Both were convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges earlier this year. The two men stole more than $15 million from investors and a bank, prosecutors said. Barkley lost more than $6 million in investments and loans, prosecutors said, and so did other professional athletes including former NFL players Takeo Spikes and Bryan Thomas and former NBA star Damon Stoudamire .

Sparks guard Riquna Williams banned for domestic violence

Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA for 10 games — nearly a third of the season — for a domestic violence incident. Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.

The suspension, which surpassed the seven games given to Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson in 2015 for their domestic violence arrests, will begin with Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings.

It’s not the longest in league history: The WNBA dismissed Rhonda Mapp, who also played for Los Angeles, in 2003 for violating its drug policy. Mapp never returned after being suspended by the league for two years.

Ben Simmons, 76ers agree on five-year, $170 million extension

The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons officially agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension. Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons . . . Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to a 95-92 victory over the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the championship game of the NBA Summer League on Monday at Las Vegas.

Football

Jimm Garoppolo praises work with Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo learned a thing or two from Tom Brady, even as a backup. “The preparation as a whole was tremendous just to see it, to be in the same room as it, to learn from it,” Garoppolo told The Ringer in a recent interview. “To be a rookie and see that, it was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.” Although Brady and Garoppolo reportedly had an intense, competitive relationship that resulted in them “wanting to kill each other” at times, the San Fransisco quarterback had high praise for the experience. “What you learn is playing the game within the game, that’s a big part of Tom,” Garoppolo said. Garoppolo is returning to full health since tearing his ACL in September.

Baseball

Home Run Derby outslugs Star Game

The All-Star Game is fading as a midsummer television attraction, but the adjunct Home Run Derby is becoming popular in its own right. The Nielsen company said a little more than 8 million people watched the All-Star Game on Fox, enough to be the second-most popular thing on television after ‘‘America’s Got Talent’’ last week.

The derby where sluggers flex their muscles a day before the game was televised on ESPN and reached 5.4 million viewers. New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby.

Cubs trade for Royals catcher Martin Maldonado

The Chicago Cubs acquired catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City Monday night that sent lefthander Mike Montgomery to the Royals. Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is going on the 10-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot.

Hockey

Capitals sign Jakub Vrana, eye bigger prizes

The Washington Capitals took care of their biggest remaining offseason priority by re-signing winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract. Vrana had been a restricted free agent and will count $3.35 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons. Locking him in at that price on a bridge deal could allow Washington to re-sign center Nicklas Backstrom and goaltender Braden Holtby before either core player becomes a free agent next summer . . . The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.