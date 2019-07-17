New Celtic Enes Kanter can’t resist taking a shot at Kyrie Irving

The release came just over one month after Irving announced that he intended to re-sign with Boston at season’s end, and in the ad Irving alluded to having his number retired by the Celtics someday.

Last November, Nike unveiled a commercial that showed then-Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving playing one-on-one against his father in a near-empty TD Garden.

New Celtics Kemba Walker (left) and Enes Kanter (right) flanked Danny Ainge as they were introduced on Wednesday.

“[My father] is the reason I wear No. 11,” Irving said in the voice-over, “and I want to be the reason no one else will.”

The scene ended with a camera shot from the Garden rafters. Irving, of course, ultimately decided to sign with the Nets, and his number will never be retired by Boston. But it did not take the team long to find a replacement who was happy to take a bit of a dig at the All-Star point guard.

On Wednesday center Enes Kanter officially signed his two-year deal with the Celtics, and at his joint news conference with Kemba Walker, Kanter held up the No. 11 jersey that now belongs to him.

“It was my old jersey number, by the way, No. 11,” Kanter said, before delivering his punch line. “And I wanted to be the reason nobody else will wear it.”

He paused and smiled.

“I had to say it.”

Kanter recently posted a collection of pictures on Twitter showing old No. 11 Celtics jerseys on which fans had taped over Irving’s name and written Kanter’s instead.

“Don’t burn no jerseys,” Kanter said. “I’m against wasting. So if you’re going to burn it, cover up the back.”

Walker, meanwhile, will wear No. 8 for the Celtics. He said he did not have many choices, because so many of Boston’s numbers are retired. But he settled on 8 because his birthday is May 8. Of course, former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker wore No. 8, potentially saving some fans some money on jersey purchases. Walker said he spoke to Antoine Walker, too.

“He gave me the blessing as well, so I’m excited.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.