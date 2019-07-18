Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract

Guard Javonte Green is planning to sign a two-year contract with the Celtics with a partial guarantee in the first year and a non-guaranteed second year, according to a league source.

Green, 26, whose athleticism and defensive skills were on full display during the Las Vegas Summer League, is expected to be one of several players vying for the final roster opening that was created when the team waived Guerschon Yabusele last week, league sources said.

Green, a former Radford standout who had spent the past few years overseas, averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during summer league play.