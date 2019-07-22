Celtics guard Marcus Smart accepts invitation to USA basketball training camp

Celtics guard Marcus Smart accepted an invitation to join the USA Basketball training camp roster as it prepares for the FIBA World Cup, according to a league source.

Numerous roster spots have opened in recent weeks, as players such as Anthony Davis, Tobias Harris, James Harden, Eric Gordon, CJ McCollum, and Bradley Beal withdrew.

Initially, 20 camp players were expected to compete for 12 roster spots for the World Cup, which will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. But that number has been whittled by the defections, with USA Basketball now looking to add players such as Smart for training camp, which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas in early August.