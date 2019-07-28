Tremont Waters calls late father ‘a soldier and a fighter’
Celtics rookie Tremont Waters took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his late father, Edward B. Waters, who died of an apparent suicide Thursday, July 11.
Waters, the 51st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, called his father a soldier and a fighter, praising him for building from the ground up to help shape Waters into the man he is today.
“No matter the circumstances at hand or what you were going through you figured it out,” Waters wrote. “That’s a trait that’s hard to find because it has to come from within. Deep down you made a promise to yourself that you would be a much better father than yours was to you… you did exactly that.”
All my life, you, Edward B. Waters Jr. developed to become a soldier; a fighter. No matter the circumstances at hand or what you were going through you figured it out. That’s a trait that’s hard to find because it has to come from within. Deep down inside you made a promise to yourself that you would be a much better father than yours was to you... you did exactly that. Whatever “it” was, you made it a priority to get it accomplished to the best of your abilities. There are many things that I didn’t understand about how you were but I now understand that you had very little to absolutely NO help with anything growing up. You had to build from the ground up and did everything on your own. We’ve had our ups and most definitely had our downs but we continued to push through it all. I can sit here all day and talk about any and everything that you taught me and the things that are hurting me right now, BUT you raised a much better MAN than that. My job is to continue to build on your legacy and continue to be successful and happy. It’s bigger than what’s going on in the moment; you always told me to look at the bigger picture so that’s what I’m going to do from here on out. You left a MUCH GREATER impression on myself and my ma that will not wash away dwindle away. There’s nothing that can stop us now.... NOTHING 🙏🏽😤🌊 I love you so much DAD and PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE know that I won’t let you down Big Lion 🦁! ♥️👼🏾 I get it now... “Life’s a game of Chess ♟ not checkers! 💭” -EBW II. EIE•NIG TGTIGTI-FTGG NOO! YOU DID IT!🤴🏾 -Lil Lion 🦁~ TEAMWATERS💧🌊
Waters acknowledged that he and his father had their ups and downs, but he said they continued to push through it all. Instead of detailing his current grief, Waters opted to focus on the bigger picture, like he said his father would have wanted him to.
“There’s nothing that can stop us now….” Waters wrote. “NOTHING.”
Expressing his love and promising not to let him down, Waters closed with a quote he attributed to his father: “Life’s a game of chess, not checkers.”
Waters, who grew up in Connecticut and played two years at Louisiana State University, recently signed a two-way deal with the Celtics.