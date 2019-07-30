Marcus Smart reflects on Kyrie Irving and a disappointing season

“Let me make this be clear,” Smart began, “we, not just me, the world, even Kyrie knows, he didn’t play up to the standard that he wanted to. But there are four other guys out there with him, there’s a coach out there, we’re all supposed to be one team, so you can’t just put the blame on one guy because there are things that everybody could’ve done better to not just help Kyrie, but help each other.

Marcus Smart disagrees. On an episode of ESPN’s “The Jump,” Smart offered his take on Irving and Boston’s disappointing 2018-2019 season.

With Kyrie Irving now in Brooklyn with the Nets, his legacy from two seasons in Boston has been thoroughly discussed. Much of the analysis has portrayed Irving in a negative light, as a player unable to lead a talented roster to its full potential.

“When you’re going in, especially when you’re trying to build that camaraderie, when you start singling those guys out, it makes it really hard,” Smart continued. “We’ve seen it, ourselves inside the locker with things like that when guys calling guys out, and it just wasn’t working for us. So for me, I just wanted to let people know that yes, we understand that Kyrie wasn’t up to Kyrie’s standards, but there’s four other guys, there’s a whole roster full of guys, coaches, everybody participated.”

Smart agreed with the assessment that Irving is “misunderstood.” He also praised Irving’s support as a teammate, citing his own personal story in the loss of his mother to cancer in 2018.

“For me personally — I can’t speak for other guys — but for me personally, Kyrie is a great teammate,” said Smart. “I’ve had sit-downs with Kyrie where things for me probably weren’t going so well, where he was pulling me to the side. And it wasn’t even about basketball.

“Everybody knows what I went through with my mom, losing her and everything. Kyrie [was] one of the first guys to text me, call me. When I got back to Boston, [he] pulled me to the side, we sat down and we talked. As far as basketball, [he] just helped me slow the game down and really recognize and understand that game even more. So as a teammate, I loved him for it.”

Smart also spoke about the “dysfunction” in the season, and the role of “team culture.”

Still, he thinks the Celtics could surprise the experts in 2019-2020. When asked if he thinks teams will underestimate Boston next season, Smart didn’t hesitate.

“I 100 percent think they will, and to be honest, that’s exactly how we like it.”

Grousbeck optimistic

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck feels good about the direction of the team, despite losing Irving and Al Horford in the offseason.

“I’m always optimistic in July it seems like,” Grousbeck told WEEI. “But there’s been good reason to be optimistic over the past 15-16 years. We’ve had some good teams. This one feels like a great vibe.”

Grousbeck also reflected on what was a frustrating season and was asked about his characterization that this team was the toughest for him to watch.

“It’s not bad feelings. It’s just sort of like ‘what the heck’? I mean we could have done better,” said Grousbeck. “Nobody’s angry, but nobody’s happy. It was just a year that we’re just going to turn the corner. We’ve got new players now and we’re going to have a new approach.”

Grousbeck was asked about Smart’s comment that the team was dysfunctional.

“Marcus is kind of the heart and soul of the team. He has a great attitude and a great work ethic,” said Grousbeck. “Everybody wanted to win, we didn’t win. It just got a little messy in the Milwaukee series. It just seemed like four losses that were not particularly close. Now we’ve got some new guys, a new approach.”

Grousbeck said he’s actually heard from Irving and that the two had a nice correspondence over Twitter.

“That doesn’t always happen with players,” said Grousbeck. “”He’s a guy that wants to have a good relationship. We do have a good relationship. He and the Celtics organization have a positive relationship. We wish him the best, except when playing us. He’s a good guy, he tried he gave us two years, and we’re going to move forward.”

Tatum backs LeBron

Though they play for historic rivals, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are on the same page when it comes to supporting their children. Video of James emphatically celebrating his 14-year-old son, LeBron James Jr., throwing down an alley-oop in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas elicited criticisim, as some thought James went too far in his celebrations.

Tatum, who is also a father of an 18-month-old, tweeted a defense of James, noting that, “I can’t wait till my son gets older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!”

With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do! https://t.co/pUCZOlZreD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 29, 2019

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @haydenhbird.