Draymond Green gets $100m extension from Warriors

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently. ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green’s agent, Rich Paul . Green is a five-time All-NBA defensive team selection and the defensive player of the year in the 2016-17 season. His new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces for the five-time defending Western Conference champions are locked up for at least three more years. The Warriors added All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell this summer, while losing two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn as well as parting way with Andre Iguodala , DeMarcus Cousins , and Shaun Livingston . . . USA Basketball’s national team roster under consideration for the FIBA World Cup lost another name when the Knicks’ Julius Randle pulled out, citing a family matter. Randle’s departure leaves 15 players on the national team for training camp in Las Vegas. Players are scheduled to arrive Sunday in advance of a first practice under coach Gregg Popovich on Monday. The US team will take 12 players to China for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31. The Americans are the two-time defending World Cup gold medalists. Also Saturday, USA Basketball said the Nuggets’ Torrey Craig has been added to the select team roster and Landry Shamet of the Clippers has withdrawn from that squad. Four of the 14-member national team are Celtics: Jaylen Brown , Marcus Smart , Jayson Tatum , and Kemba Walker .

Kenyans capture Beach to Beacon 10K

A pair of Kenyans, Alex Korio and Joyciline Jepkosgei, won the 22nd annual Beach to Beacon 10K race in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Korio’s time of 27 minutes, 34 seconds was six seconds short of the course record. Jepkosgei crossed in 31:05, comfortably ahead of defending women’s champion Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei (31:37). The race, which attracted more than 6,500 runners this year, was founded by Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson, the winner of the first women’s marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Baseball

Rockies lose Dahl to ankle injury

The Colorado Rockies placed All-Star outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain. An MRI performed Saturday morning confirmed the injury, which occurred during the sixth inning of Friday night’s win over the Giants. Manager Bud Black said Dahl’s return could be in ‘‘several weeks.’’ Dahl was hurt when he slightly overran a knuckling flyball from Scooter Gennett. He planted his feet to stop and reached back to catch the ball and his right leg buckled under him. He was taken off the field on a cart after being attended to by the training staff. This is the third straight season Dahl has dealt with a significant injury. He missed all of 2017 with a stress reaction in his rib cage and was out two months last season with a broken right foot suffered when he fouled a ball off of it. Dahl, who is batting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs, was a first-time All-Star this season . . . The Athletics activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the injured list and claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Angels. Piscotty had been out since June 30 with a sprained right knee . . . The Phillies have sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent. In a complaint filed Friday in US District Court in Manhattan, the team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic next year and ‘‘make the Phanatic a free agent’’ unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights. The Phillies asked for declaratory judgments affirming their rights and sued H/E claiming unjust enrichment and breach of good faith.

Tennis

Austrian Thiem wins first title in home country

Dominic Thiem won his 14th career ATP title and first in his home country when he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1, at the Generali Open in Kitzbuehel, Austria. The fourth-ranked Thiem, who didn’t drop a set all week in the last clay-court event of the season, called it ‘‘a big childhood dream of mine’’ to win the high-altitude tournament in the Austrian Alps . . . The defending champion Springfield Lasers advanced to the World TeamTennis final, beating the San Diego Aviators, 21-19, on Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. In the second semifinal, the New York Empire beat regular-season champion Philadelphia, 24-18. The title match is Saturday night. Down 3-4, and with the score tied 19-19, Springfield’s Olga Govortsova fended off a match point to San Diego’s Arina Rodionova to hold serve, and went on to win the nine-point tiebreaker, 5-3. Leading 7-2 in the second set, New York lost Franchise player Mardy Fish when the US Davis Cup captain ‘‘snapped his [right[ hamstring,’’ according to Empire coach Luke Jensen. Ulises Blanch substituted for Fish and beat Philadelphia’s Mitchell Krueger, 5-4.