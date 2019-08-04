Sun win 7th straight

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their seventh consecutive game Sunday with a 94-79 victory over the New York Liberty in White Plains, N.Y. Alyssa Thomas added 16 points and Jonquel Jones had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals for the Sun (16-6). Tina Charles led New York (8-13) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Liberty have lost five of their last six games.

New York Mets star Robinson Canó limped off the field after straining his left hamstring while rounding first base in the team’s 13-2 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Cano is to have an MRI on Monday . . . Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has been put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday . . . Los Angeles Angels pitcher Luke Bard left their game at Cleveland with a bruised right triceps after being struck above his right elbow by a Carlos Santana line drive in the fifth inning . . . In a surprise move, the Philadelphia Phillies demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple A Lehigh Valley. Franco was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies.

Tennis

Pegula, daughter of Bills’ owners, wins

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the owners of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, Terrence and Kim Pegula, won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi at the Citi Open in Washington. Pegula is ranked 79th in the world. In the men’s final, Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out with a two-tiebreaker victory over No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4). Kyrgios won his second title of the year . . . The Springfield (Mo.) Lasers successfully defended their World TeamTennis title, rallying to beat the New York Empire, 20-19, in Las Vegas.

MiscellanY

USWNT beats Ireland to open victory tour

The US women’s national soccer team opened their post-World Cup domestic victory tour with a 3-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif. FIFA president Gianni Infantino turned up in the Rose Bowl tunnel after the game to congratulate departing coach Jill Ellis and her players, even posing for photos with the veteran coach . . . The US women's volleyball team secured an Olympic berth for next summer's Tokyo Games, beating Argentina in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-1, at an Olympic qualification tournament in Bossier City, La. . . . After completing a clean sweep of domestic soccer trophies last season, Manchester City opened the new campaign by lifting the Community Shield following a shootout 5-4 victory over Liverpool in London. The game ended 1-1 in regulation . . . Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen near the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest to earn his 81st Formula One victory and extend his championship lead. Mick Schumacher, son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher, won his first Formula Two race in Hungary.