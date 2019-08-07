Kevin Durant doesn’t blame Warriors for injury

Kevin Durant , in his first interview since rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June, said he does not hold the Golden State Warriors accountable for the injury. “Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports . “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back [after he had missed nine playoff games with a strained calf]. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [trainer] Rick [ Celebrini ] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball . . . Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on . . . because I’m going to be back playing.’’

A former Michigan State University dean with oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar was ordered to serve up to a year in jail after being convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office that stemmed from claims that the dean sexually harassed students. William Strampel, 71, was sentenced in a Lansing, Mich., courtroom, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s ex-dean was convicted of those charges. Strampel was accused of using his public office to sexually harass, demean and proposition students who met with him to discuss academic issues. He also was convicted of willfully neglecting a duty to monitor Nassar after protocols were put in place requiring that a third person be present in the exam room for sensitive procedures and limiting skin-to-skin contact . . . Clemson’s national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through June. The school’s athletic department released a summary of the infractions. None of the violations were considered major and all issues about the penalties were resolved, according to the school. In all, Clemson self-reported 14 violations in the year ending on June 30 . . . Tennessee’s Emmit Gooden will miss the entire football season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, leaving the Volunteers without their most experienced player on a defensive line that has no returning starters.

Baseball

Girardi to manage Team USA

Four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi will manage Team USA at an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament in November, hoping to guide the squad to a spot at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Girardi steered the New York Yankees to the 2009 title and also caught for them when they won three championships . . . While he could guide Team USA in the Olympics if it qualifies, he's also likely to attract interest from major league teams that would want him to manage in 2020 . . . Two players in the Detroit Tigers system and two other minor leaguers were suspended after testing positive for banned substances. Washington Nationals pitcher Steven Fuentes, with Double-A Harrisburg, was suspended 50 games. Detroit shortstop Pavin Parks, with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Tigers, was suspended 52 games. Tigers first baseman Reynaldo Rivera, with Class A West Michigan, was penalized 80 games and Cincinnati outfielder Nate Scantlin, with rookie-level Billings of the Pioneer League, was banned 100 games . . . Illinois’ two senators — Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth — continued their pressure campaign on Major League Baseball to be more proactive about fan safety at ballparks, urging greater transparency about how often and how seriously fans are hurt by foul balls. The senators said in a letter to baseball ommissioner Rob Manfred this week that MLB should ‘‘collect and report data about fan injuries.’’ Durbin and Duckworth have previously called on all 30 major league teams to extend protective netting to the foul poles at their stadiums.

Miscellany

Williams advances at Rogers Cup

Serena Williams won her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, beating Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto. She will face Ekaterina Alexandrova — a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Zhang Shuai — in the third round. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep beat qualifier Jennifer Brady, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), to advance along with second-ranked Naomi Osaka and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova. Victoria Azarenka was eliminated, losing, 7-5, 7-5, to Dayana Yastremska. Men’s top-seed Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense in Montreal, beating Daniel Evans, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, in a second-round match delayed by rain three times . . . Thousands of screaming fans held a victory party for Tour de France champion Egan Bernal in his Colombian hometown of Zipaquira, celebrating the first Latin American to win cycling’s most prestigious race.