Team USA rejected Carmelo Anthony’s request to play in World Cup

Free agent forward Michael Beasley was suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, The Athletic reported. Beasley averaged 7.0 points in 26 games with the Lakers last season . . . Kawhi Leonard , who won an NBA title with the Raptors last season before signing with the Clippers last month, returns to Toronto with his new team Dec. 11, The Athletic reported . . . Hawks guard Trae Young is leaving the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team camp in Las Vegas because of a minor injury, which ESPN reported is a minor eye infection.

Carmelo Anthony , a 10-time NBA All-Star looking to make a return to the NBA after playing just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season, had his request to join Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup of Basketball (Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China) denied by team director Jerry Colangelo , according to reports. Anthony is the only four-time Olympic medalist in men’s basketball, and the only three-time gold medalist. He leads Team USA in games played and is its all-time leading Olympic scorer with 336 points.

TENNIS

Pliskova, Halep win in Toronto

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup, beating Anett Kontaveit, 6-3, 7-5, in Toronto. Pliskova will next face Bianca Andreescu, who beat fifth seed Kiki Bertens, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4. Fourth seed Simona Halep, making her first start since beating Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final, beat Svetlana Kuznetsova, 6-2, 6-1. American Sofia Kenin beat Dayana Yastremska, 6-2, 6-2, to set up a match with Elina Svitolina, who beat Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-4 . . . Fourth ranked Dominic Thiem advanced to the Rogers Cup quarters at Montreal, firing 11 aces and saving all nine break points in a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 win over Marin Cilic. Thiem will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Cristian Garin, 6-3, 6-3 . . . Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will join Novak Djokovic on the ATP Player Council. The duo was elected with doubles specialist Jurgen Melzer.

GOLF

Trio leads Ladies Scottish Open

Jane Park, Anne van Dam, and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm conditions in the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open at North Berwick, shooting 8-under 63s to share the lead. Moriya Jutanugarn was one shot back at The Renaissance Club. Su Oh, Caroline Hedwall, and Chella Choi each shot 65. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn, winless since last year’s triumph at Gullane, opened with a 69.

SOCCER

Prosecutors: Close Neymar case

Brazilian prosecutors are recommending the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation be closed, saying there is a lack of evidence stemming from the May incident. A judge will make the final decision . . . United States national team defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joined second-tier England team Stoke on a season-long loan from Premier League club Tottenham. The 21-year-old has played eight game for the US . . . Inter Milan signed forward Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s top goal scorer, from Manchester United.

MISCELLANY

Sandusky to be resentenced

A judge ordered Jerry Sandusky be taken to a Pennsylvania courtroom Sept. 23 for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after an appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied. Sandusky, an ex-Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted in 2012 of the sexual abuse of 10 boys, including attacks on campus . . . Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber (broken right forearm) pitched three innings in a minor league rehab start, allowing two home runs and throwing 41 pitches for Triple A Columbus against the Pawtucket Red Sox . . . UConn added a late recruit to its 2019-20 men’s basketball roster, Richard Springs, a 6-foot-9-inch forward from Brooklyn, N.Y., who recently graduated from the MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass.