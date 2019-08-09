scorecardresearch

Celtics to open preseason at home against Charlotte on Oct. 6

By Dan Shulman Globe Correspondent,August 9, 2019, an hour ago
Kemba Walker will suit up against his former team on Oct. 6
Kemba Walker will suit up against his former team on Oct. 6(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Celtics and Kemba Walker will open their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker’s former team now has ex-Celtic Terry Rozier leading the charge at guard after the teams successfully completed a sign-and-trade this summer.

In all, the Celtics will play four exhibition games — two home, and two away.

The team’s second game includes a trip to Orlando on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Magic beat the Celtics in all three meetings last season.

A week after the opener, the Celtics host Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 13 in a matinee with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. The teams match up again two days later in Cleveland at the newly-renamed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to close out preseason. The Celtics went 4-0 against the Cavaliers last season.

Advertisement

All games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and WBZ-FM (98.5).

Dan can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com; follow him on Twitter @DanielRShulman.