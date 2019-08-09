Celtics to open preseason at home against Charlotte on Oct. 6

The Celtics and Kemba Walker will open their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker’s former team now has ex-Celtic Terry Rozier leading the charge at guard after the teams successfully completed a sign-and-trade this summer.

In all, the Celtics will play four exhibition games — two home, and two away.

The team’s second game includes a trip to Orlando on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Magic beat the Celtics in all three meetings last season.