Celtics to open preseason at home against Charlotte on Oct. 6
The Celtics and Kemba Walker will open their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker’s former team now has ex-Celtic Terry Rozier leading the charge at guard after the teams successfully completed a sign-and-trade this summer.
In all, the Celtics will play four exhibition games — two home, and two away.
The team’s second game includes a trip to Orlando on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Magic beat the Celtics in all three meetings last season.
A week after the opener, the Celtics host Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 13 in a matinee with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. The teams match up again two days later in Cleveland at the newly-renamed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to close out preseason. The Celtics went 4-0 against the Cavaliers last season.
All games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and WBZ-FM (98.5).
