Joseph Tsai is near $2.35 billion deal for full ownership of Nets

Joseph Tsai is close to an agreement to purchase the controlling interest in the Brooklyn Nets from majority owner Mikhail Prokhorov , sources confirmed to ESPN. The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week, would value the team at $2.35 billion — making it the largest purchase price of an American professional sports team, surpassing the $2.2 billion paid by David Tepper to buy the Carolina Panthers and by Tilman Fertitta to buy the Houston Rockets. Tsai, the co-founder of the China-based global internet company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., paid $1 billion for his 49% share last April . . . The Los Angeles Clippers are close to hiring Tyronn Lue , the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach, as a top assistant to coach Doc Rivers , according to the New York Times, citing three people familiar with the negotiations . . . Antawn Jamison was hired by the Washington Wizard as director of pro personnel. Jamison played for the Wizards for six seasons as part of his 17-year NBA career.

Former Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell, who has more receptions (190), receiving yards (2,388), and touchdowns (20) than any other tight end in school history, will have his jersey retired at BC’s game against Florida State Nov. 9. Mitchell, who played for BC from 1991-94, earned first-team All-American honors as a junior in 1993 and was a concensus pick as a senior. He had 13 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in BC’s 41-39 upset of No. 1 Notre Dame in 1993.

Jenna Ciccotelli

Golf

Squires tops Wu in US Amateur

Austin Squires upset medalist Brandon Wu 2 up on the first day of match play at the US Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C. He was the last player to advance from two rounds of stroke play at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4. Squires clinched the victory with a birdie on the 18th. No. 3 Takumi Kanaya beat Matthias Schmid in 19 holes, No. 5 Akshay Bhatia topped R.J. Manke, 3 and 2, and No. 9 Ricky Castillo defeated Chad Sewell, 5 and 3.

Baseball

Little League sign stealing case closed

Pat Dutton, who coaches the New Hampshire champion Goffstown Little League, told the New Hampshire Union Leader this week that players from Rhode Island’s Barrington Little League stole signs during the New England regional final last Saturday, which Barrington won, 6-4, to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Sign stealing is against the rules in Little League but not in Major League Baseball. In a statement to Boston.com Tuesday, Barrington Little League denied the allegations. In a statement Wednesday, Little League International said it “has full confidence that the umpires and tournament officials handled this situation appropriately” and “considers this issue closed.”

Phillies’ Arrieta considers surgery

Philadelphia Phillies righthander Jake Arrieta said he's likely going to have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He's scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward . . . Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig became a US citizen in a naturalization ceremony in Miami, the team reported. Puig, who defected from Cuba in 2012 after several failed attempts, posted a photo on social media showing him waving a small American flag. He wrote, ‘‘Thank you God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen.’’ . . . Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole underwent tests on his right hamstring, a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound . . . The New York Mets placed All-Star Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list. McNeil suffered a low grade left hamstring strain in Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves . . . Arizona Diamondbacks lefthander Robbie Ray left in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies in Denver with spasms in his lower back . . . The San Francisco Giants placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. . . . . . The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list, a day after he sustained an oblique strain in the game against the Padres in San Diego . . . Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon will miss the 2020 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow for a second time.

Tennis

Halep rallies to avoid upset

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep had no problems with her left Achilles as she rallied to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, one week after she dropped out of the Rogers Cup quarterfinals in Toronto because of the injury. The fourth seed fought off two break points in the third set and then broke Alexandrova to serve for the match. Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty beat Maria Sharapova, 6-4, 6-1. Sharapova has had a rough time since retiring in the first round at Wimbledon with a forearm injury, losing in the opening round at Toronto after leading by a set. Sharapova reported no physical problems, but she felt rusty because of the lack of matches due to the injury. Also, No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-2, in a much closer rematch of their US Open match last year. On the men’s side, second-seeded Rafael Nadal withdrew before the start of the tournament because of fatigue after winning the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday. The most notable qualifier upset came from Yoshihito Nishioka, who knocked off sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

Soccer

Liverpool beats Chelsea in Super Cup

Backup goalkeeper Adrian became Liverpool's penalty shootout hero as his team beat Chelsea, 5-4, on penalties to win the Super Cup and kick off a new European season in Instanbul. After Champions League holder Liverpool and Europa League winner Chelsea finished extra time at 2-2, Adrian made the crucial save with his leg to deny Tammy Abraham and give his team the win . . . British investigators said Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in a small airplane before the crash in the English Channel that killed them both on Jan. 21. An interim report from the Air Accident Investigations Branch did not say what role, if any, carbon monoxide exposure played in the crash. But investigators said the British pilot likely would have been affected "to some extent." . . . Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers are trying to push a lawsuit by a Nevada woman who alleges the soccer star raped her out of US court and into private arbitration. Court documents filed in Las Vegas ask a judge to declare a confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement stemming from the 2009 encounter are still in effect with plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga. Her lawyers didn't immediately respond to messages.

NHL

Red Wings acquire Erne from Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. Erne, 24, a native of New Haven, Conn., had seven goals and 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning last season and was among team leaders with 159 hits last season . . . The National Women’s Hockey League is close to resuming use of the Buffalo Beauts logos and marketing material after reaching a tentative agreement of its lawsuit against the team’s former owners, Pegula Sports and Entertainment.