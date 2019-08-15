DeMarcus Cousins diagnosed with torn ACL in left knee

DeMarcus Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed. Cousins was hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle. Those previous injuries cost him a lot of games and a lot of money and his latest injury will likely add to add to those totals. The Achilles tear preceded Cousins’ 2018 trip to free agency, one where he could have commanded a multi-year deal exceeding $100 million. He wound up having to sign a one-year, $5.3 million contract with Golden State. This summer, again after dealing with injury, Cousins settled for much less than the going rate for someone averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for his career, signing with the Lakers on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. This could have been a massive year for Cousins, who was going to get a chance to play with LeBron James and reunite with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis with the Lakers — a team with major aspirations after an offseason roster overhaul.

Federer upset at Cincinnati

Seven-time champion Roger Federer was ousted from one of his favorite tournaments in only 61 minutes, falling in straight sets to a 21-year-old qualifier he’d never faced. Andre Rublev — with only one career win over a top-five player to his credit — took advantages of Federer’s numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 victory that further depleted the top of the men’s bracket in the Western & Southern Open. Second-seeded Rafael Nadal withdrew before the start of the tournament because of fatigue after winning the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday. Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic was the only one of the top three seeds left in the tournamen . . . In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Anett Kontaveit. Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, her best stretch of tennis in since she won three straight matches in March at Miami, to advance to the quarters.

Advertisement

ATP fines Kyrgios $113k

Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed rackets, insulted a chair umpire and refused to get ready to return serve during a second-round match at the Western & Southern Open, where the 24-year-old Australian berated chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to break two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov. The ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Rare Nikes sold for $50k

Dave Russell, of Sacramento, sold a pair of handmade Nike track shoes he wore at the 1972 Olympic trials for $50,000. Russell, who was 25 when he qualified for the 1972 Olympics, said he sold the rare kicks last month to a hotel chain in Eugene, Ore., that is building a Nike-themed property . . . Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Johnson, a 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound quarterback, can play three more college seasons after seeing action in just one of his first three seasons. He was redshirted in 2016 and missed all of last season with a foot injury . . . FIFA banned Romer Osuna, a Bolivian soccer official, for life from football for being involved in bribery while serving as a treasurer and executive committe member of CONMEBOL, the South American soccer governing body. Osuna was guilty of being part of a bribery scheme from 2012-15 while awarding contracts for the media and marketing rights to South American competitions . . . US women’s soccer captain Megan Rapinoe said the team ‘‘won’t accept anything less than equal pay’’ a day after mediation efforts broke down in its lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation. Rapinoe and teammate Christen Press said that during negotiations, which were cut short, USSF and its president, Carlos Cordeiro, ‘‘weren’t willing to start there with equality.’’ . . . In a video published by TMZ Sports, Conor McGregor appeared to punch a man while the former UFC champion fighter poured drinks at a Dublin saloon, The Marble Arch Bar, on April 6. Ireland’s police, the Gardai, said an investigations was ongoing and there were no arrests.

Advertisement

.