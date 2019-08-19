Stephen Curry helps launch Howard University men’s, women’s golf

Point guard J.J. Barea , a former Northeastern standout, officially signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum to return with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2019-20 season. Barea, 34, a 13-year NBA veteran, missed the final 40 games last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon but is expected to be ready for training camp . . . The Atlanta Hawks promoted general manager Travis Schlenk to president of basketball operations . . . Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt , 60, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis . . . Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry announced Monday he is helping Howard University re-establish a golf program with a donation of undisclosed amount that will allow one of the country’s most prominent historically black universities to launch Division 1 women’s and men’s teams for the 2020-21 academic year. Curry, 31, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has long been known as a passionate golfer. But the idea of partnering with Howard for a six-year term didn’t start until January, when Curry went to the campus for a screening of the documentary film ‘‘Emanuel,’’ which chronicles the 2015 shooting of nine black worshippers at a church in South Carolina, and was approached by Howard student Otis Ferguson . The senior explained how he had been unsuccessful in starting up an official university golf team. Howard had previously fielded a Division 2 golf team but that was discontinued. At a news conference, Curry singled out Ferguson and recalled their chance meeting. ‘‘We connected on golf,’’ he said. ‘‘Accountability, competition, discipline — all those different ideals we learned through the game of golf.’’ Under Armour, which sponsors Curry and is based in nearby Baltimore, will provide the uniforms and Callaway will supply the golf equipment.

Soccer

US to host Cuba in CONCACAF match

The US’ home game against Cuba in the first CONCACAF Nations League will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11. The site was announced by the US Soccer Federation, which has yet to say where the Nov. 15 home match against Canada will be played. As part of the new tournament, the US plays Canada at Toronto on Oct. 15, then closes Nov. 19 against Cuba, a game that may be played at George Town, Cayman Islands . . . Belgium became the 10th country to express an interest in bidding for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, joining Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. South Korea was mulling a joint entry with North Korea.

Advertisement

. . . Forward Ousmane Dembele joined Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez on Barcelona’s injury list. The club said Dembele had a left thigh injury and was expected to be sidelined for five weeks. Messi was hurt in the preseason and didn’t play in Bilbao, while Suarez didn’t make it past halftime of the opener . . . Juventus said coach Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia. The 60-year-old Sarri was unable to take training with the Italian champion because he has been struggling with the flu for the past week . . . Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara and Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Macklemore joined the ownership group of the MLS’ Seattle Sounders. The three are among several new investors who have bought into the franchise, taking up the share of the club previously owned by Hollywood producer Joe Roth.

Advertisement

College football

Wisconsin reinstates acquitted WR

Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has been cleared to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges. Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst said he would welcome Cephus back, but it wasn’t immediately clear when he would return to the team. . . .Fourth-ranked Oklahoma named Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts as its starting quarterback for the Sept. 1 season opener against Houston . . . Illinois freshman defensive back Marquez Beason, a four-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, who was the Illini’s top-rated high school recruit in 10 years, is out for the season with a knee injury suffered in practice last week.

Advertisement

Miscellany

USOPC board to add athlete presence

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee is proposing an increase in athlete representation on its board from 20 percent to 33 percent and a recasting of its mission statement to include the job of promoting athletes’ well-being. The changes were part of a proposal to rewrite the USOPC bylaws, which came 20 days after federal lawmakers proposed their own drastic overhaul of the law governing the USOPC . . . Al Jackson, a tough lefthander who provided a rare glint of hope in the early days of the woebegone New York Mets, died Monday at a nursing home in Port St. Lucie, Fla., after a long illness. He worked 50 years for the Mets in various capacities. He was 83.