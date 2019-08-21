Brad Wanamaker is back with Celtics, with something to prove

But just about everything associated with the Celtics last season went sour, and Wanamaker’s year was no exception. He played in only 36 games, he never supplanted Terry Rozier as the backup point guard, and his team stumbled through a puzzling and disheartening season.

The then-29-year-old point guard believed the pay cut was worth it because it offered an opportunity to fulfill several dreams at once. He could be in the NBA in the first time, he could battle for playing time behind superstar guard Kyrie Irving, and he could join a team that was expected to reach the NBA Finals, and maybe even win it.

MELROSE — Last summer, Brad Wanamaker left millions of dollars on the table in Europe to sign a one-year, $838,000 deal with the Celtics.

At year’s end, it seemed likely that Wanamaker would seek a new role elsewhere — either in the NBA or back overseas. But then Irving signed with the Nets and Rozier agreed to a deal with the Hornets. When the Celtics offered Wanamaker another one-year deal, he liked the idea of having stability for his family, he liked that there appeared to be a more visible path to playing time, and he was eager for a chance at redemption.

“That chip on my shoulder of wanting to prove myself,” Wanamaker said, “wanting to show that I can play with this team and on this level.”

So now he is back, hopeful that this season will unfold quite differently than the last one.

“You ask anybody in my shoes, I’m pretty sure it would be tough on them,” Wanamaker said Wednesday after taking part in the Celtics’ Arbella home-court makeover at a Melrose residence “A guy who played his whole life to come last year and only play 36 games, and most games not really get a real shot at good minutes. I’m coming back this year hungry and ready for a real chance.”

Last season, Wanamaker played a total of just 343 regular-season minutes, averaging 3.9 points and 1.6 assists. He made 47.6 percent of his shots, including 41 percent of his 3-point attempts, and consistently earned praise from coach Brad Stevens for staying prepared and professional despite a frustrating predicament.

Wanamaker tried to be a good teammate, but he admitted Wednesday that he did not always stay as prepared as he should have. He said there were times when he “wasn’t in the best shape,” and that he sometimes lost focus when he was stuck on the bench.

“[Playing time] was pretty much set in stone, and I was really working myself in,” Wanamaker said. “Now, it’s kind of an open window for some minutes in certain places. Just trying to go out there and show how I can fit into that.”

Wanamaker will once again be helping back up an All-Star point guard, as Boston acquired Kemba Walker in July. But beyond that, there are new opportunities.

Players like Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward will have turns running the offense, and the Celtics drafted point guards Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters. But Wanamaker’s full year in Boston’s system combined with his natural point guard skills give him more hope.

“We’re all competing for minutes at the moment, just trying to show what we can do,” Wanamaker said. “Wishing everybody the best, and at the end of the day we’re all teammates, but it’s going to be competitive.”

Wanamaker and Walker faced each other for three seasons in the Big East when they played for Pittsburgh and Connecticut, respectively. Now, Wanamaker is eager to have the three-time All-Star on his side.

“I’m extremely excited for him to be part of this team,” he said. “I think he’ll do great things for this team. He’s a great leader and a great person.

“Everybody knows he’s going to bring it every night. For him to come to a winning organization with his attitude, I think it’ll be great.”

