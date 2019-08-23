NBA: Not enough evidence in Luke Walton assault investigation

The Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced Friday that they are taking no action against Luke Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into allegations that the coach sexually assaulted a woman. The team and league began a joint investigation in April following a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant , who opted not to be interviewed as part of the investigation. Tennant said Walton attacked her when he was a Golden State Warriors assistant from 2014 to 2016, and that the harassment continued after he became the Lakers’ coach and she was a broadcaster in Los Angeles . . . The Lakers will sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says. Howard will be the ostensible replacement for DeMarcus Cousins , who recently tore a knee ligament . . . Tom Nissalke , who was coach of the year in the NBA and ABA, died Thursday at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 87. Obituary, Page 10.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is ‘‘cautiously optimistic’’ Cam Newton will be ready for Carolina’s Sept. 8 opener against the Rams after the quarterback suffered a left mid-foot sprain on a sack in Thursday night’s preseason loss at New England. Newton, playing his first game since Dec. 17, was trying to avoid pressure in the first quarter when he got tripped up and landed on the turf. He hobbled to the sideline before walking under his own power to the locker room . . . Titans tackle Taylor Lewan lost his appeal of a four-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance. He blamed his positive test for the banned substance ostarine on a bad batch of a nutritional supplement . . . Brian Pallister, the premier of Manitoba, says there’s a ‘‘lot of disappointment’’ from the Packers-Raiders game that was played on an 80-yard field due to safety concerns Thursday night in Winnipeg. Oakland beat Green Bay, 22-21, on a 33-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with eight seconds left.

HOCKEY

Russia bans Kuznetsov 4 years

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championship in Slovakia on May 26 and has been banned from the Russian team for four years, which covers the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the next three world championships. Kuznetsov failed a doping test the day Russia won the bronze medal game against the Czech Republic, the International Ice Hockey Federation said. The ban does not bar Kuznetsov from playing in the NHL, which classifies cocaine as a drug of abuse, not a performance-enhancing doping product. The NHL said Kuznetsov will meet with commissioner Gary Bettman before training camp and undergo regular testing.

GOLF

Larsen has 1-shot LPGA lead

Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second straight 6-under 66 for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women’s Open at Aurora, Ontario. Larsen birdied three of her last four holes to post a 12-under 132. Ko shot bogey-free 67. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada was three shots back after a 69 along with Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) and Yu Liu (67) . . . Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 5-under par 65 to follow a 64 for his lowest 36-hole total of 11-under 129 and a two-shot lead over Henrik Stenson and Ashun Wu at the Scandinavian Invitation in Gothenburg, Sweden.

MISCELLANY

NTSB reports on Earnhardt crash

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board says part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane carrying NASCAR television analyst and retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family touched down a third time during its crash in Tennessee last week . . . Camila Giorgi fought off three match points in a third-set tiebreaker and rallied to beat top-seeded Wang Qiang, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), and reach the final of the Bronx Open. Giorgi faces qualifier Magda Linette, who upset No. 5 seed Katerina Siniakova, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 . . . French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the US Open with an injured left wrist . . . Two days after signing goalkeeper Matt Turner to a multiyear extension, the New England Revolution further solidified the position, signing backup Brad Knighton to a new deal . . . Josef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night's IndyCar race at Madison, Ill., with a two-lap average speed of 186.508 miles per hour, edging out Sebastien Bourdais (185.927) . . . The NCAA ruled Wisconsin junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus eligible to play, a year after he was suspended in the fallout from a sexual assault allegation that resulted in his acquittal by a jury at trial . . . No. 13 Washington named Georgia transfer Jacob Eason its starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Washington.